The investigation into the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Swiss man in France is widening. French authorities have charged twelve more people after the young man was held and abused for several days last August. The perpetrators had demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency.

This brings the total number of suspects to 19, while the investigation is being conducted by the public prosecutor's office in Lyon, which specializes in organized crime.

The man had been held captive for several days in August and mistreated for a ransom in cryptocurrency before a special unit of the gendarmerie near Valence freed him.

In France, twelve more people have been charged in the case of a kidnapped Swiss national. Three of them were remanded in custody and nine others were placed under judicial supervision.

As the French gendarmerie announced on Tuesday, the charges were brought in Lyon last week.

The new charges bring the total number of suspects in this case to 19. Seven initial suspects had already been charged and detained last summer, including a 17-year-old minor. The investigation is being conducted by the Lyon Interregional Public Prosecutor's Office (JIRS), which specializes in organized crime. It opened the proceedings in August.

Kidnapping for crypto ransom

The background to the investigation is the kidnapping of a 22-year-old Swiss man in France last summer. The man from the canton of Vaud was held captive from August 28 to 31. The exact circumstances and location of the kidnapping have not been disclosed.

The kidnappers demanded payment of a ransom in a cryptocurrency. According to a source close to the investigation, the Swiss man had corresponding assets. The gendarmerie had been informed that a Swiss citizen was being held hostage in order to extort the payment.

During his captivity, the young man was "seriously mistreated and injured", as the Vaud police explained at the time. A special unit of the gendarmerie (GIGN) finally freed him near Valence train station. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Vaud also opened an investigation.