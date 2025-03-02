  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Critical condition Swiss man stabbed to death near Turin

Carsten Dörges

2.3.2025

Police secure crime scene.
Police secure crime scene.
Screen X

A 36-year-old Swiss man has been stabbed during an argument in a town near Turin. The police have arrested the alleged attacker.

02.03.2025, 16:27

02.03.2025, 16:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss man has been stabbed during an argument in Banchette di Ivrea, Italy.
  • Police stopped the suspected 29-year-old perpetrator after the violence.
  • The 36-year-old Swiss man is in a critical condition in hospital.
Show more

A Swiss man was attacked on Sunday morning during an argument in Banchette di Ivrea, near Turin (Piedmont). He was stabbed in the chest during the altercation. The police stopped the alleged 29-year-old perpetrator after the violence.

The 36-year-old Swiss national is in a critical condition in the Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin, the Italian news agency Ansa wrote on Sunday. In the incident, he was wearing the uniform of a carnival club from Ivrea, where the traditional Orange Battle of the historic carnival took place on Sunday.