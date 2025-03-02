Police secure crime scene. Screen X

A 36-year-old Swiss man has been stabbed during an argument in a town near Turin. The police have arrested the alleged attacker.

Carsten Dörges

A Swiss man was attacked on Sunday morning during an argument in Banchette di Ivrea, near Turin (Piedmont). He was stabbed in the chest during the altercation. The police stopped the alleged 29-year-old perpetrator after the violence.

The 36-year-old Swiss national is in a critical condition in the Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin, the Italian news agency Ansa wrote on Sunday. In the incident, he was wearing the uniform of a carnival club from Ivrea, where the traditional Orange Battle of the historic carnival took place on Sunday.