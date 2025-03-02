A Swiss man was attacked on Sunday morning during an argument in Banchette di Ivrea, near Turin (Piedmont). He was stabbed in the chest during the altercation. The police stopped the alleged 29-year-old perpetrator after the violence.
The 36-year-old Swiss national is in a critical condition in the Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin, the Italian news agency Ansa wrote on Sunday. In the incident, he was wearing the uniform of a carnival club from Ivrea, where the traditional Orange Battle of the historic carnival took place on Sunday.
Banchette, alle porte di Ivrea. Svizzero di 36 anni accoltellato questa mattina all’alba al torace. L’aggressore un giovane di 29 anni. Indagano @_Carabinieri_ la vittima aveva la divisa degli scacchi https://t.co/XqbbV9TvxV