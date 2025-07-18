  1. Residential Customers
Seriously injured in hospital Swiss mountaineer falls 20 meters into the depths

SDA

18.7.2025 - 17:19

The seriously injured mountaineer had to be flown to hospital.
Picture: sda (Archivbild)

In northern Italy, a Swiss mountaineer fell 20 meters into the depths. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

18.07.2025, 19:12

  • In northern Italy, a Swiss mountaineer has fallen 20 meters.
  • He had attempted to climb Torre Juac near Val Gardena via the "Victoria" route.
  • He was taken to hospital seriously injured.
A Swiss mountaineer has been taken to hospital seriously injured after a 20-meter fall in the northern Italian mountains. The man fell while attempting to climb Torre Juac near Val Gardena via the "Victoria" route.

This was reported on Friday by the Italian news agency Ansa. The man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Bolzano in South Tyrol, it added.

The climber was rescued with the help of a cable winch. The rope partner of the fallen climber remained unharmed and was brought to safety by the Val Gardena Alpine Rescue Service.

