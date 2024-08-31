The new First Class seats on Swiss aircraft are too heavy. Keystone

The seats are too heavy: Swiss's new First Class is causing balance problems in the aircraft. Now the installation of lead plates in the aircraft is supposed to remedy the situation.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because the new First Class seats of Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss are too heavy, the planes have balance problems and become "nose-heavy".

The airline is therefore planning to install lead plates to correct the center of gravity in the affected aircraft from winter 2025. Show more

The new First Class seats from Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss are too heavy and cause balance problems on the airline's aircraft. The airline is therefore planning to install lead plates to correct the center of gravity in the affected aircraft from winter 2025.

Swiss spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott confirmed a corresponding report in the "CH Media" newspapers on Saturday on request. There is an emerging trend in the aviation industry towards more privacy in First and Business Class.

As a result, the seats there are becoming heavier compared to the past. At the same time, the seats in Economy Class are becoming lighter. "This difference in weight is leading to a shift in the center of gravity in aircraft," said Fuhlrott. As First and Business Class are generally located at the front of the aircraft, it is becoming "nose-heavy".

"Absolute privacy"

Some aircraft types are particularly affected by this development - at Swiss it is the Airbus A333. A fixed installation for weight regulation is therefore "unavoidable" in this case. Every new development brings new challenges. Initially, only a weight estimate is available, explains the Swiss spokesperson. The final weight is only determined once the seats and cabin have been installed in an aircraft.

Either way, the lead plates add weight, which increases fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. With regard to environmental compatibility, the Swiss spokeswoman explained that "customer wishes, economic efficiency and environmental compatibility must be coordinated" in the further development of the product. "We are operating in this area of conflict," said Fuhlrott. Swiss is driving forward the achievement of the CO2 target of net zero emissions by 2050 "with the implementation of a large number of innovative measures".

Swiss' Airbus A 330 is particularly affected by the problem. KEYSTONE/Steffen Schmidt

Fuhlrott rejects fears that long-haul destinations could no longer be reached directly with the additional load: "The accessibility of the current destination portfolio is still guaranteed."

The new First Class concept called "Swiss Senses" is to be introduced on Swiss aircraft from 2025. According to the Swiss website, the new suite concept with its own cabins promises "absolute privacy" for passengers on long-haul flights.

SDA