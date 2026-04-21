Vladimir Putin. (archive picture) Kristina Solovyova/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Russia declares an NGO based in Switzerland "undesirable". For people in Russia, even cooperation can be punishable by law - even donations or contacts carry risks.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia classifies the NGO "Russia of the Future - Switzerland" as "undesirable".

This makes any cooperation with people in Russia punishable or risky.

The organization speaks of growing political repression and wants to continue its work. Show more

The Russian authorities have officially classified the non-governmental organization "Russia of the Future - Switzerland" as "undesirable". This was announced by the organization itself.

The decision was based on a decision by the Russian General Prosecutor's Office on 31 March and the subsequent inclusion in the Ministry of Justice's register, according to the non-governmental organization (NGO), to which numerous exiled Russians in Switzerland belong. This was officially announced on April 15.

According to the NGO, the classification was made against the backdrop of a massive escalation of political persecution in Russia. In recent months, Russian courts have imposed unprecedentedly harsh prison sentences reminiscent of Soviet-era repression.

Under Russian law, people who cooperate with "undesirable" organizations - including through donations - face administrative or criminal prosecution. These risks affect not only residents of Russia, but also people planning to travel there, as financial transactions or digital traces can serve as a pretext for prosecution.

Against Russian aggression in Ukraine

"Despite this pressure, we will continue our work at international level," Andrey Lipattsev, spokesperson for Russia of the Future - Switzerland, is quoted as saying. And: "Our priorities remain supporting prisoners of conscience, strengthening civil society and mobilizing international attention against repression and corruption."

The association "campaigns against Russian aggression in Ukraine", according to its homepage. And: "We demand an immediate end to this war. We demand respect for human rights and freedoms in Russia, we demand an end to the persecution of Russians for their anti-war stance and criticism of the criminal Putin regime."