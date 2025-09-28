"New Yorkers don't let anything get them down": Vivian Manz in New York at Ground Zero. "Glanz & Gloria" dedicated a feature worth seeing to the SRF correspondent in July 2023. SRF

Viviane Manz spent four years traveling in the USA for SRF: How has the country changed since 2021? How charged is the political mood really? And what did she miss most about Switzerland before her return? blue News asked.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Viviane Manz reported from the USA for SRF from 2021 to 2025. Now she's back in Zurich.

In this interview, the 50-year-old looks back on her time in the US.

She touches on a whole range of topics - from the differences between the city and the country to the charged political climate and the conditions under which journalists work there.

Manz also reveals what she missed about Switzerland in the USA - and what she likes to remember after her return. Show more

About the person SRF/Lukas Maeder Law graduate Viviane Manz has been working at SRF since 2005: the journalist worked in various editorial departments at the broadcaster until she became the deputy head of the foreign affairs department at "Tagesschau". In 2021, Manz moved to New York as a correspondent, where she remained until July 2025. The 50-year-old now works in the newsroom in Leutschenbach.

Ms. Manz, you have now been in the USA for four years. How many kilometers did you cover there?

There were two of us responsible for television and online reports in the USA. One of us is in Washington, I was based in New York. My job was to really travel and cover the whole country - as much as possible. That means I traveled to almost every region. I flew to various conservative, but also more Democratic-dominated states and spoke to people there.

Of course, I'm also asking because you were stationed in New York: Don't people live in a bubble there?

To some extent, there are also other voices in New York. For example, we spoke to a club of young Republicans there - young men who were very enthusiastic about Donald Trump, for example. They were able to convey the worries and concerns of this group of people very well. So you can actually find different opinions in almost all places: You just have to look for them.

Republican Curtis Sliwa speaks at a New York Young Republican Club vigil for the murdered Charlie Kirk in Madison Square Park on September 12 in New York. KEYSTONE

And how big is the difference between New York and a small town in the Midwest?

Hardly anywhere is there as much opportunity as in New York. It's a completely different society than in the country. Compared to Wyoming, for example, where the rodeo is really still practiced. It's certainly a very different way of life. But I do believe that certain concerns that preoccupy conservative people and have also given Donald Trump a boost were actually also present in New York.

Did you see Donald Trump's victory coming in November?

I was torn for a long time. At times I thought: now things are looking good for Trump. Then I thought: now Kamala Harris has gained momentum after all. It's difficult to predict when the polls are more or less open. I talk to a lot of people, but I don't have a complete overview. For me, it was really open as to how it would turn out.

Then there is the special system for the presidential election.

The USA has the peculiarity that there can be small shifts in the same direction in different places and then all the votes of the electorate go to the winner. Even if the shifts and the differences in the electoral votes are actually relatively small, the election is clear in the end if this happens in several states.

How has the willingness to debate with your political opponent changed in the four years you have been there?

Even before the last election, it was quite difficult for people to talk about politics. In the meantime, things have relaxed a bit under Joe Biden because Trump was no longer an issue and there was initially no question of him running again.

A picture from Los Angeles on August 14, 2021: Protesters for and against vaccinations clash here. KEYSTONE

What changed in the last election campaign?

It intensified again before the election in that many people simply stopped talking about politics if they didn't know each other - because people get into each other's hair so quickly. It's so dominant that you can no longer meet each other. If you know each other well and have different opinions - in the family, for example - many people simply ignore it because it's so existential for them.

Can you compare this with Swiss politics?

Swiss politics seemed almost boring to me from the USA - but also in a positive sense, because it's so intense in the USA. People think: if the other guy wins, the country goes under. And that goes for both sides: It's very stressful.

Trump is controversial: why can't the Democrats capitalize on this?

The acid test will come in the 2026 midterm elections, but the Democrats actually have incredibly poor poll ratings because many people don't see how they can offer solutions. People want to know: What do you stand for? And I still get the impression that they don't trust the Democrats in principle to really make their lives better. Many people have stressful lives: Society is very unequal and for many people nothing is really changing for the better.

"What do you stand for?" Hakeem Jeffries (left) and Chuck Schumer lead the Democrats in the House of Representatives and the Senate respectively. KEYSTONE

What does Trump stand for?

What many people like is that Trump is cracking down on immigration, even people in the center were unhappy with how Joe Biden handled the issue because so many people were coming into the country.

What about economic competence?

From what I've sensed from people on the street, they don't see any improvement in the economy right now. They are not convinced that the tariffs make sense, but those who voted for Trump are giving him a little more time now and thinking: it will come if you hold out a bit.

As a Swiss journalist, how easy is it to get in touch with politicians?

It varies. I've never spoken to Donald Trump: It could be that you might be able to shout out a question somewhere. But he is usually extremely private. It's also very difficult to get to such people because of the huge pool of domestic media.

And at a lower level?

Other politicians, some of them high-ranking, sometimes respond to requests, or there is an opportunity to hold out a microphone. But overall, Switzerland is not that important for the USA. The Swiss public is not important in the election campaign. And the politicians clearly weigh up: is this of any use to me in the election campaign or not?

How did the people react when you told them that you are from Switzerland?

Basically, it's a good point if you come from Switzerland. Many people have a very good image of Switzerland. They're happy when you say where you're from and tell them I'd like to go to Switzerland one day, it must be beautiful, or I was there once. That helps because Trump supporters in particular are sometimes very suspicious of the media.

Has it gotten worse?

It has got worse. The open "Hi, I'm a journalist from Switzerland" used to work well. Today it still works, but there are people who are very suspicious of the media because they have been hearing from Donald Trump for years that the media is bad. At the beginning of every event, he asks the audience to turn around and boo the media. It's been cultivated for years and it's increasingly affecting me as a Swiss journalist.

What were you most looking forward to on your return?

What is very stressful in the USA is this uncertainty. In principle, Switzerland has basic security - with training opportunities, health insurance and accident insurance. In the USA, I was never quite sure whether something could go wrong - and then you're suddenly confronted with a bill of 200,000 dollars for treatment, for example. Here I have the feeling that there is a basic level of security. I actually like that. On another level, I was looking forward to seeing my friends again.

And what do you like to think back on?

I find that many people in the USA are totally open, friendly and funny. I had so many wonderful encounters - even with people I may not have seen again. They made life so fun, easy and beautiful. That's a huge quality: many people see the world in a really positive way - or try to see it in a positive way.

Are you worried about the future of the USA?

Yes, I think there are two factions: Some say that the USA is stable, that the structure of democracy won't change. Others think that Trump is now destroying it. And I do think that Trump is sawing away at many structures, and I don't know what will happen in the next election. Whether he will simply say: "Well, here comes the next one and now there will be a peaceful transfer of power."

You have doubts.

I can't quite imagine how this situation is going to play out and I think that this transition would be very difficult for the country if this new election doesn't play out the way it usually does. I'm actually a bit worried that the transition from this president, who is no longer allowed to run for president under the constitution, will happen without a major controversy - either to a conservative or a democratic candidate.