A 67-year-old Swiss man was arrested in the Thai tourist hotspot of Pattaya on Tuesday evening. According to Thai media, he is accused of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in 2022. An arrest warrant had been issued for the man, which led to his arrest.
After his arrest, the senior citizen's visa was immediately revoked. He is now facing a trial in Thailand. At the end of the proceedings, he will be deported to Switzerland and banned from re-entering Thailand. The accused himself has not yet commented on the allegations.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed the arrest of a Swiss citizen. The Swiss embassy in Bangkok is in contact with the local authorities and is offering consular support.
Second Swiss national also arrested
In addition to the 67-year-old, another Swiss national was also arrested. According to Thai media, 41-year-old Marcel O. is said to have traveled to the country as a tourist in 2023 and sought contact with minors via dating apps. On his return to Thailand in 2025, he was arrested in a hotel in Chonburi. There is also an arrest warrant for him, which includes several charges of inappropriate advances towards minors.
The FDFA also confirmed this arrest and stated that the Swiss embassy in Bangkok is providing consular protection for the second detainee.
In this context, the Major General of the Thai Immigration Department emphasized that the authorities are determined to take consistent action against sexual offences.