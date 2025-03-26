April 11 - 11:48 a.m.

Two weeks after US Vice President JD Vance's visit to the US military base in Pituffik, Greenland, the head of the base has lost her job.

Colonel Susannah Meyers has been relieved of her command at Pituffik Space Base because they have lost confidence in her leadership abilities, the Space Operations Command announced.

Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, particularly with regard to the non-partisan performance of their duties. The command has now been taken over by Colonel Shawn Lee.

US Vice President J.D. Vance speaks to the Space Force Guardians during a tour of Pituffik Space Force Base in Pituffik, Greenland, on March 28, 2025. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The background is said to be Trump's statements about buying Greenland. Meyers has reportedly distanced himself from this plan. Any action that undermines the chain of command or subverts President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated by the US Department of Defense, wrote Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell on the online platform X.

He linked to a report on the website Military.com, which stated that Meyers had distanced herself from Vance's criticism of Denmark and its oversight of Greenland in an email to base officials. In doing so, she was apparently trying to create unity between the US soldiers and the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders working there, the portal reported.