Middle East ticker Swiss flies to Tel Aviv again from Thursday +++ General strike begins in Israel
Philipp Dahm
2.9.2024
On October 7, 2023, terrorist commandos from the Islamist Hamas attacked Israel, massacred the civilian population and kidnapped more than 240 people. Israel responded with a military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The developments in the ticker.
The most important facts at a glance
- Following the discovery of the bodies of six Hamas hostages, the umbrella organization of Israeli trade unions has called for a one-day general strike today (Monday).
- In the largest mass protests in Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war, hundreds of thousands have demanded an immediate agreement with the Islamist Hamas, according to media reports.
9.43 pm
Swiss to fly to Tel Aviv again from Thursday
The airline Swiss will resume its flights to Tel Aviv in Israel on Thursday. After a thorough analysis of the situation in the Middle East, it has come to the conclusion that safe flight operations to Tel Aviv are guaranteed, Swiss announced on Monday.
Swiss will also resume using the airspace over Iraq and a north-eastern corridor in Iranian airspace for overflights. Flights to and from Beirut, on the other hand, will remain suspended until the end of October as planned. This is for commercial reasons, as Swiss writes.
8.05 p.m.
Hundreds protest near Netanyahu's house
At demonstrations in several parts of Israel, thousands of people have called for an agreement on the release of the Israeli hostages still being held captive by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Protests with several hundred participants also took place near the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few hours after the funeral of a hostage who had been killed. "Your decisions lead to her death", Israeli media quoted from the speech of a man whose brother is still being held in the Gaza Strip.
-
19:40
British government announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel
The British government has announced a partial suspension of arms exports to Israel. 30 of a total of 350 export licenses will be suspended, said Foreign Secretary David Lammy in the British Parliament on Monday. The ban concerns weapons "that could be used in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip" against the radical Islamic group Hamas. The government cited a "clear risk" that the weapons could be used in "a serious breach of international humanitarian law". However, parts for F-35 fighter jets are not affected by the measure.
Foreign Minister Lammy emphasized that the ban was not a determination of innocence or guilt and that the situation would continue to be monitored. "We have not judged and cannot judge whether Israel has violated international humanitarian law," he said. Great Britain is "not an international court".
Lammy reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defence and stressed that the partial export ban would not have a "significant impact on Israel's security".
6.20 a.m.
General strike begins in Israel
Following the discovery of the bodies of six Hamas hostages, the umbrella organization of Israeli trade unions has called for a one-day general strike today, Monday. The aim of the strike is to increase pressure on the government to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza war, the Histadrut announced on Sunday. The remaining hostages still being held by the militant Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip were to be brought home.
The Histadrut, which represents around 800,000 workers in the healthcare, logistics and financial sectors, among others, announced that the strike would begin on Monday morning and would also affect the international airport. The strike is the first since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7. A strike last year during the dispute over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial reform had led to a temporary delay in the project.
The bodies of the six hostages were discovered in a tunnel in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. The military announced that the people had been killed shortly before the Israeli soldiers arrived. Netanyahu announced that Israel would hold Hamas accountable for the murder of the hostages. He blamed the extremists for the deadlocked negotiations: "Anyone who murders hostages does not want an agreement."
3.50 am
Mass protests in Israel after recovery of dead Gaza hostages
In the largest mass protests in Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war, hundreds of thousands have demanded an immediate agreement with the Islamist Hamas, according to media reports. Following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israel's trade union umbrella organization wants to bring the country to a standstill for a day today with an unprecedented general strike - and thus increase the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a deal for the release of the remaining hostage.
Protests in Tel Aviv and other cities saw some clashes with police. According to local media, there were dozens of arrests. According to estimates by the organizers, around 300,000 people gathered in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv alone, as reported by the "Times of Israel" in the evening. There were no official figures.
"We cannot continue to watch. The fact that Jews are being murdered in the tunnels of Gaza is unacceptable," union leader Arnon Bar David was quoted as saying by the news website "ynet". "We have to make a deal (with Hamas), a deal is more important than anything else." The protest strike is due to begin at 06:00 local time (05:00 CEST), Israeli media reported. Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv is also to go on strike and flight operations are to be paralyzed.
According to the "Times of Israel", Israel's radical right-wing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on the Attorney General to prevent the general strike by means of a temporary injunction. Smotrich, like the radical right-wing police minister Itamar Ben Gvir, rejects concessions to Hamas and has repeatedly threatened Prime Minister Netanyahu with the collapse of the government.
The Israeli army announced on Sunday morning that six hostage bodies had been discovered shortly beforehand in an underground tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip. The news portal "Axios" quoted the National Forensic Institute as saying that the hostages had been shot at close range around 48 to 72 hours before the autopsy of the bodies. According to the report, they were murdered between Thursday and Friday morning. A spokesman for the Hamas terrorist organization, however, said that the hostages had been killed by Israeli bombardment.
"We will not abandon them," chanted demonstrators in Tel Aviv, referring to the fate of the 101 hostages still held by the Islamists. They marched with blue and white national flags on the city's central streets. The coffins of the six hostages who were killed were symbolically laid out on a stage.
Participants in the protest rally blocked a central highway in the evening. According to media reports, they threw stones, fences, nails and metal objects onto the road, lit a fire and shot fireworks into the air. The police finally cleared the road and used stun grenades.
Protests also took place in other cities in Israel. The demonstrators demanded a swift deal from the government that would enable a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators alongside the USA, have been stuck for months.
3.40 a.m.
Report: Mediators plan final attempt at negotiations
According to the "Washington Post", the mediators want to present the conflict parties with a final proposal for an agreement between Israel and Hamas in the coming weeks. If both sides do not accept this again, it could mean the end of the negotiations, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration was quoted as saying. The discovery of six dead hostages in Gaza had shown the urgency of an agreement.
Recent surveys by the Jerusalem-based research center Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) have shown that 82 percent of Israelis support an agreement on the release of the hostages in the Gaza Strip in some form, the Wall Street Journal reported. However, supporters remain deeply divided over the conditions for an agreement. "There are people who say we have to get the hostages back; others say we have to continue the war to secure the south," the US newspaper quoted Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, as saying. "It's been the same since the first day of the war, nothing has changed," he told the newspaper.
The main point of contention in the negotiations is currently the question of how long Israeli troops may remain stationed at the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt. Israel's security cabinet recently decided to maintain control of the corridor. In a statement issued by the relatives of the abductees, it was said that Netanyahu and his coalition partners had decided to "torpedo the agreement on a ceasefire for the corridor, thereby knowingly condemning the hostages to death".
Defense Minister Joav Galant called for the security cabinet's decision to be reversed. "It is too late for the hostages who were murdered in cold blood," Galant wrote on Platform X. "We must bring the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity home." According to media reports, Galant had a heated exchange with Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting.
Monday, September 2, 2024, 3:40 a.m.
Polio vaccinations started in Gaza
A vaccination campaign against the polio virus has started in the center of the sealed-off Gaza Strip. Following the first case of polio in 25 years in the embattled coastal strip, around 640,000 children are to be immunized against the highly contagious virus, according to the WHO. Normally, two vaccine doses are administered four weeks apart.
During the vaccination campaign, which began on Sunday and will last just over a week and be extended to other parts of Gaza, Israel's army said it wanted to observe pauses in fighting that were limited in terms of time and location. According to his office, Netanyahu emphasized that the breaks in fighting were not a ceasefire in the traditional sense.
23:50
-
8.30 pm
Tens of thousands of demonstrators at large rally in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken part in a protest rally in Tel Aviv following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages. Numerous demonstrators marched with blue and white national flags on the central streets of the city on the Mediterranean. The coffins of the six hostages were symbolically laid out on a stage. In Tel Aviv, demonstrators blocked a central highway. Protests also took place in other cities.
The demonstrators demanded a swift deal from the government on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of the remaining 101 hostages held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners. The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating alongside the USA, have been stuck for months.
2.23 pm
Netanyahu apologizes to family
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized to the family of the hostage Alexander Lobanov for the fact that he was not rescued alive. His office announced that the head of government wanted to speak to other families during the course of the day.
"The Prime Minister has expressed deep regret and apologized to his family for the fact that the State of Israel did not succeed in returning Alexander and the five other hostages alive," the statement continued.
Netanyahu's military advisor had returned in the morning from a visit to Moscow, the aim of which had been to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Alexander Lobanov and other hostages were also discussed. Lobanov, a father of two, had both Israeli and Russian citizenship.
10.46 a.m.
Netanyahu: "It tears the heart of the whole people"
Following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Islamist Hamas of systematically torpedoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
"Anyone who murders hostages does not want a deal," Netanyahu said in a video message. He spoke of a "difficult day". "It tears the heart out of the whole people." The score will be settled with the Hamas murderers, he said.
"The fact that Hamas continues to commit atrocities, as it did on October 7, obliges us to do everything we can to prevent them from committing these atrocities again," Netanyahu continued.
He added that efforts to free the hostages were ongoing. "Since December, Hamas has refused to engage in real negotiations." He accused Hamas of rejecting several US proposals, while Israel had agreed to them.
The Israeli government would nevertheless continue to make every effort to reach an agreement "that brings back all our hostages and guarantees our security and existence".
Critics in Israel, however, accuse Netanyahu of undermining efforts to reach a ceasefire even for domestic political and personal considerations. The security cabinet's decision on the night of 30 August to keep troops on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has been sharply criticized.
It is seen as one of the obstacles to a deal with Hamas, which is demanding Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
8.45 a.m.
Six hostages recovered dead in Gaza
The Israeli army has recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. This was officially announced by the military on its Telegram channel in the early morning. The previous evening, the army had initially announced the discovery of several bodies, without giving further details.
The six victims were found in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area in the south of the embattled Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israel, the army announced.
All six victims had been taken hostage during the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7 last year and kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. "According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," said Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari in the morning.
The victims are four men - Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), Alexander Lobanov (32), Almog Sarusi (27) and Ori Danino (25) - and two women - Carmel Gat (40) and Eden Yerushalmi (24). According to the forum of relatives of the abductees, at least five of the six victims were abducted on October 7 from the Nova music festival in the Negev desert, which was taking place near the border with the Gaza Strip.
In total, terrorists from Hamas and other groups abducted more than 250 people from Israel to the sealed-off coastal area that day. During a week-long ceasefire at the end of November, Hamas released 105 hostages. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from jails.
In some cases, hostages were freed by the Israeli army - sometimes at a high cost in blood for the Palestinian civilian population during these military operations, for which Israel is criticized internationally just as much as for the Gaza war itself. It is not known how many of the hostages remaining in Gaza are still alive.
8.30 a.m.
Prospects for success of talks in Cairo unclear
Whether a further agreement on a ceasefire and the release of abductees can be reached remains to be seen.
For some time now, the USA, Egypt and Qatar have been holding mediation talks in Cairo on an agreement providing for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. However, the talks are deadlocked. Israel and Hamas are refusing to negotiate directly with the other side.
The main point of contention is currently the question of how long Israeli troops may remain stationed at the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt. Israel's security cabinet recently decided to maintain control of the corridor.
8.20 a.m.
West Bank: Attack kills three Israelis
Three Israelis have been killed in a suspected Palestinian attack in the West Bank. The Israeli rescue service Zaka announced that two people aged around 30 - a man and a woman - were killed in the incident near Tarkumija near Hebron.
According to media reports, a third injured person was later pronounced dead in hospital. According to the Israeli army, assailants had opened fire on a vehicle in which the three were traveling at a military roadblock. The security forces searched for the attackers in the south of the West Bank.
Israel began a military operation in the northern West Bank on August 28. The army justified the action with the significant increase in the number of attacks on Israelis. The aim was to take action against Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
The situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the start of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. Since then, 648 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or their own attacks in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.
Sunday, September 1, 6:30 a.m.
Polio vaccination campaign begins
A campaign to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children against the polio virus has begun in the center of the Gaza Strip, according to hospital sources.
A hospital spokesman in Deir al-Balah told the German Press Agency that vaccinations will initially be given in several centers and schools in the central section of the coastal strip. This also applies to several refugee districts in the area.
During the vaccination campaign, which will last just over a week in total and is to be extended to other parts of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army wanted to observe temporary and localized breaks in the fighting.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), clinics, doctors' surgeries and mobile teams are to vaccinate around 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip against the highly contagious virus, which can lead to the paralysis typical of polio. Two doses of the vaccine are usually administered four weeks apart.
Following the first case of polio in 25 years in the embattled Palestinian territory, the vaccination campaign aims to prevent a massive outbreak of the disease.
The first doses of the vaccine were administered at a press conference held by the Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip on August 31. The WHO called for a safe course of the mass vaccination planned from today.
All parties to the conflict must make this possible, demanded WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Platform X. The WHO had previously announced that all sides had made "preliminary commitments to so-called area-specific humanitarian pauses" - meaning limited ceasefires.