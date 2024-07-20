The incident took place in Rimini. sda

Two seasonal workers allegedly raped a Swiss woman in Rimini. They are in custody.

Sven Ziegler

Two seasonal workers have been arrested by the carabinieri in Rimini on serious charges of raping a Swiss tourist. The suspects are a 59-year-old Egyptian pizza chef and a 48-year-old waiter from the province of Frosinone. They are currently in custody.

The age of the woman identified as the victim has not been disclosed, but Italian media describe her as a "young woman".

The incident took place on July 15. On that day, the tourist was found confused and lying on the ground on a sidewalk. Italian media report that the two men took her to a hotel room.

On vacation with her boyfriend

There they took off her clothes and put her under the shower before sexually abusing her, according to the Carabinieri investigation. Only then did the men call an ambulance.

The young woman had traveled to the Riviera with her boyfriend for a vacation. However, due to the influence of drugs, medication and alcohol, she was unable to remember the events. The necessary clinical tests were carried out at the hospital to further investigate the incident.