Train delay in South Tyrol Swiss tourist refuses to muzzle his dogs and is reported to the police

Noemi Hüsser

23.11.2025

The regional train between Merano and Bolzano was delayed by 20 minutes because of the Swiss tourist.
IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

A Swiss tourist in South Tyrol refused to leave the train with two unleashed dogs without muzzles - bringing rail traffic to a standstill.

23.11.2025, 12:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss tourist caused a 20-minute train delay in South Tyrol because he refused to leave the train with two unleashed dogs.
  • Despite repeated requests from the train staff, the man remained on the train until the police had to intervene.
  • He was charged with disrupting public service, insulting and resisting officers.
Show more

A 59-year-old Swiss tourist caused a delay of around 20 minutes on the train between Merano and Bolzano in South Tyrol. This was reported by the Italian newspaper "Corriere dell'Alto Adige".

According to the report, the man was traveling with two large dogs that were neither on a lead nor wearing a muzzle - although muzzling is compulsory for large animals on public transport in Italy. It is unclear exactly when the incident happened. The newspaper writes "in the last few days".

The train staff had asked him several times to leave the train, but the tourist refused and thus blocked the onward journey. In the end, the carabinieri from Tirolo had to intervene. According to the "Corriere dell'Alto Adige", the man is also said to have behaved aggressively towards the officers and offered resistance before he was finally removed from the train.

According to the report, the man was charged with disrupting public service, insulting and resisting officers.

