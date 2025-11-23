According to the report, the man was traveling with two large dogs that were neither on a lead nor wearing a muzzle - although muzzling is compulsory for large animals on public transport in Italy. It is unclear exactly when the incident happened. The newspaper writes "in the last few days".
The train staff had asked him several times to leave the train, but the tourist refused and thus blocked the onward journey. In the end, the carabinieri from Tirolo had to intervene. According to the "Corriere dell'Alto Adige", the man is also said to have behaved aggressively towards the officers and offered resistance before he was finally removed from the train.
According to the report, the man was charged with disrupting public service, insulting and resisting officers.