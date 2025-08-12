Two Swiss tourists have been reported on the Italian island of Sardinia for spray-painting a lighthouse. They were part of a group that camped wildly near the lighthouse.
As a result, all members of the group had to pay a fine, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the local authorities had received a tip-off about the presence of the Swiss group at the Capo Ferrato lighthouse. This is located on the south-east coast of Sardinia.
When the forestry authorities went to investigate, they were surprised to find the Swiss tourists spraying.