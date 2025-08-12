  1. Residential Customers
Caught wild camping Swiss tourists smear lighthouse in Sardinia

SDA

12.8.2025 - 11:12

The Capo Ferrato lighthouse on the south-east coast of Sardinia.
The Capo Ferrato lighthouse on the south-east coast of Sardinia.
IMAGO/Depositphotos

Two Swiss tourists have been reported to the police in Sardinia for spray-painting a lighthouse and wild camping there with a group.

Keystone-SDA

12.08.2025, 11:12

12.08.2025, 11:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Two Swiss tourists have been reported in Sardinia for spray-painting a lighthouse.
  • All members of the group had to pay a fine.
  • The Sardinian authorities caught the tourists spray-painting on the south-east coast of Sardinia.
Show more

Two Swiss tourists have been reported on the Italian island of Sardinia for spray-painting a lighthouse. They were part of a group that camped wildly near the lighthouse.

As a result, all members of the group had to pay a fine, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the local authorities had received a tip-off about the presence of the Swiss group at the Capo Ferrato lighthouse. This is located on the south-east coast of Sardinia.

When the forestry authorities went to investigate, they were surprised to find the Swiss tourists spraying.

