The Capo Ferrato lighthouse on the south-east coast of Sardinia. IMAGO/Depositphotos

Two Swiss tourists have been reported to the police in Sardinia for spray-painting a lighthouse and wild camping there with a group.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Two Swiss tourists have been reported on the Italian island of Sardinia for spray-painting a lighthouse. They were part of a group that camped wildly near the lighthouse.

As a result, all members of the group had to pay a fine, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the local authorities had received a tip-off about the presence of the Swiss group at the Capo Ferrato lighthouse. This is located on the south-east coast of Sardinia.

When the forestry authorities went to investigate, they were surprised to find the Swiss tourists spraying.