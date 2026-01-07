The island of Socotra is home to unusual plant species. KEYSTONE

Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, around 650 international tourists are currently stranded on the Yemeni island of Socotra. Among them are a number of Swiss nationals. There are no plans to repatriate them.

Sven Ziegler

Around 650 tourists are blocked on the island of Socotra due to restricted airspace.

The FDFA confirms the presence of "a very small number" of Swiss nationals.

The FDFA confirms the presence of "a very small number" of Swiss nationals.

Around 650 international tourists are currently stranded on the Yemeni island of Socotra. This is due to the closure of airspace as a result of increasing regional tensions in the Middle East. All return flights have been canceled. As confirmed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) at the request of "Corriere del Ticino ", some Swiss nationals are among them.

A spokeswoman for the FDFA explained that it was aware of a "very small number" of Swiss nationals currently stranded in Socotra. The Swiss embassy in Riyadh is in contact with those affected. However, there are no plans for an organized repatriation operation.

"FDFA will not organize a return flight"

The FDFA has been urgently advising against travel to Yemen - including Socotra - for some time. Anyone who nevertheless travels to the area does so at their own risk in accordance with the law on Swiss nationals abroad. Accordingly, the principles of personal responsibility and subsidiarity apply. "The FDFA will not organize a return flight," it said.

Socotra is considered one of the most remote and biodiverse areas in the world. The archipelago is strategically located at the entrance to the Gulf of Aden and belongs politically to Yemen, but is geographically far from the mainland. Despite the ongoing conflicts in the country, the island has so far been largely spared - but now the regional escalation is also having an impact on international tourism.

It is currently unclear when the suspended flight connections will be resumed.