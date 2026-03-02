The Middle East conflict has direct consequences for Swiss tourists. A couple from Zurich are not allowed to leave their hotel in Doha, others are stranded in Dubai or Israel - and feel inadequately supported by the authorities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The conflict in the Middle East is spreading to more and more countries.

Air traffic in the region is largely suspended.

Swiss travelers are stuck in Qatar, Israel or Dubai and report insecurity and a lack of support. Show more

The military escalation in the Middle East continues to grow. Israel and the USA have attacked Iran. Even after the killing of Iranian head of state Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Mullah regime is defending itself with counter-attacks. On Monday night, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia also fired rockets at Israel, intervening in the conflict alongside Tehran.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also affected by the conflict. So far, all states have only repelled Iran's attacks, but not retaliated.

Air traffic in the region has largely come to a standstill. Several airlines, including Swiss, have canceled thousands of flights. This has serious consequences for Swiss travelers who are currently in the region: According to the federal government's travel app, around 4000 people from Switzerland are stranded in the region.

Zurich couple not allowed to leave hotel

blue News speaks to several people affected. "We are stuck in our hotel in Qatar," says a couple from Zurich. A number of Iranian air strikes have already been recorded in the Qatari capital Doha.

"We still feel safe in our hotel at the moment," say the two Zurich residents. They are worried about the possibility that the Emirates could actively intervene in the conflict themselves: "If these states start firing missiles, that would be very worrying."

The hotel has strict security measures in place for them: "We have to stay away from the windows." No one is allowed to leave the hotel grounds, and the outdoor areas are also off-limits. Security guards are therefore posted at the exits. "We can look out to sea, but we're not allowed out. That's frustrating."

No help from the Swiss embassy

The plan is to return home to Switzerland on Wednesday - but the airspace over Qatar is currently closed. "We're not getting any information at all about how things are going," the Zurich residents complain. Communication with the Swiss embassy is particularly poor: "We were told that the embassy couldn't do anything as long as the airspace was closed."

They also find it annoying that media reports blame the travelers because they are in the region voluntarily. "There was no serious travel warning before the escalation."

Confederation has no knowledge of injured Swiss nationals

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is aware of the problem: "We fully understand that the situation is very stressful for our fellow Swiss citizens - especially because nobody knows how long this situation will last," said Marianne Jenni, Director of the Consular Directorate, at a media conference on Monday.

The FDFA has already answered around 1000 inquiries in person and around 1200 inquiries via the automated telephone system. It is currently not possible to fly people out. When the airspace reopens, commercial airlines will resume flights.

Jenni recommends that tourists follow the instructions of the local authorities. The FDFA is not yet aware of any injured or dead Swiss citizens.

Calmness in Israel

A blue News reader who is currently in Israel north of Tel Aviv visiting relatives there would have flown to Zurich today - but the return flight has been canceled. Apart from the uncertain journey home, he feels relatively safe: "When it comes to war, Israel is probably one of the safest countries in the world."

The fact that his relatives are relatively relaxed about the situation also contributes to his sense of security.

"Slowly but surely, panic spread"

Another blue News reader was stranded in Dubai on her way home from Sri Lanka on Saturday. "First the flight was announced as delayed and then completely canceled," she reports.

"We were all sent from pillar to post," she says. Nobody really knew what to do, "slowly but surely panic spread". Late in the evening, the stranded people were then taken to nearby hotels.

Since then, she has experienced the threat of Iranian attacks at first hand. "On Sunday night, there was the first bomb threat and we all gathered in the lobby," says the reader. The following day, the situation eased somewhat.

In general, the mood on the ground was surprisingly relaxed, especially among the locals. "There are lots of people on the streets and in cafés." Confidence in the United Arab Emirates' defense systems is high.

Iran has apparently managed to hit Dubai. pic.twitter.com/ymZC0TmEjt — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2026

However, debris from downed drones has already led to several incidents in Dubai. On Saturday, for example, there was a fire at the luxury hotel Fairmont The Palm on the man-made island of Palm Jumeirah. Pictures circulating on social media showed smoke billowing over the hotel complex.

The airport in Dubai has also already been the target of an Iranian attack.

