The police have arrested two suspects. Lahore Police

A Swiss citizen has triggered a major police operation in Pakistan. After the woman was reported missing shortly after her arrival in Lahore, she was found safe and sound in a hotel a few hours later.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss woman was reported missing after arriving at Lahore airport.

The police found the woman a few hours later in a hotel.

Investigators suspect a connection with suspected fraudulent travel agents. Show more

The case attracted a great deal of attention in Pakistan. According to local media, Swiss citizen Sophia Maria Miller had traveled from the USA to Lahore via Turkey.

Shortly after landing, her husband lost contact with her. After neither her cell phone nor her WhatsApp account could be reached, the husband raised the alarm and reported his wife missing to the authorities.

The police then launched an investigation and registered a kidnapping case against unknown perpetrators.

Police find woman in hotel

However, the search did not take long. According to the police, the Swiss woman was located within a few hours.

She was found in a hotel in Bahria Town, a district of Lahore. According to the authorities, the woman was unharmed.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigators are currently looking into indications that the woman may have been taken in by fraudulent travel agents.

Many questions remain unanswered

The exact circumstances of her disappearance are still unclear. The police have extended their investigation and are examining various possible scenarios.

According to media reports, the police chief in charge has ordered a comprehensive investigation. The aim is to clarify why contact with the Swiss woman suddenly broke off and what role the arrested suspects may have played.

The authorities will not release further details until the ongoing investigation has been completed.