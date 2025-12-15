People gather around a floral memorial on Bondi Beach in Sydney one day after a shooting. Mark Baker/AP/dpa

Just a few hundred meters from the scene of the attack, a Swiss woman suddenly hears sirens - Bondi Beach was the scene of a brutal attack yesterday.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the attack on a Jewish festival on Bondi Beach, there is shock and grief in Sydney, with thousands laying flowers and showing great solidarity.

A Swiss woman reports that she witnessed the attack at close quarters and describes the sudden change from peaceful evening mood to alarm and fear.

Bondi Beach is deserted after the incident, the consternation transcends religious boundaries and is reflected in numerous gestures of sympathy. Show more

One day after the attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia is in shock. A Swiss woman who lives in Sydney witnessed the attack.

"I was in my apartment at the time of the attack," she says. Fortunately, she and her boyfriend had decided not to go to the beach shortly beforehand. "We live about 500 meters from Bondi Beach. We talked about whether we should still go."

The atmosphere was wonderful at first. "It was a peaceful evening. A classic pink sunset, everyone was enjoying the weather." Then she suddenly heard police sirens.

Thousands make a pilgrimage to Bondi Beach

That's when she realized that something must have happened. "I found out via social media what had happened just 500 meters from my front door," she says. The networks were literally exploding at the time. "All the videos were shared in a Facebook group. It's incredible - you can see everything."

At the same time, it is becoming clear how strong the community in Sydney is. "Civilians and lifeguards immediately jumped in to help people. Thousands made a pilgrimage to the scene today to lay flowers." There were long queues outside the stores.

Bondi Beach is now completely empty

Now Bondi Beach is deserted. "Normally, the beach is full of athletes and bathers from 6 a.m. onwards." But today it is completely empty. The last time it was this empty was during the Covid period.

Bondi Beach is completely empty after the attack. zvg

For the Swiss woman, the incident gets under her skin. "It's terrible that something like this could happen." At the same time, there is great solidarity.

This is also confirmed by recent reports. The consternation extends far beyond religious boundaries, as can be seen in front of the pavilion on Bondi Beach. In a semi-circle around the flowers on site, two men perform a prayer chant.

"We have come to pay our respects," says a local resident who is not Jewish. He was shocked that a terrorist attack had happened practically on his doorstep, according to an SDA report. He could hardly describe what was going through his mind. "Speechless" was a word that was often used that day.