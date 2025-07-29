The Swiss woman was robbed in the middle of Palma. (symbolic image) Clara Margais/dpa

A 24-year-old Swiss tourist was harassed, sexually assaulted and robbed by a young man in Palma. The alleged perpetrator had previously met her in a disco.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss woman met a man in Mallorca.

He allegedly touched her against her will on a staircase on the Paseo Marítimo.

He then stole her bag and fled. Show more

What began as an evening of fun in Palma ended in a nightmare for a young Swiss woman: according to Spanish media reports, the 24-year-old was sexually harassed and robbed in the early hours of Thursday morning. The alleged perpetrator was a man she had met a few hours earlier in a nightclub.

According to the woman's account, she accompanied him from the Paseo Marítimo up to Calle Federico García Lorca at around five in the morning. On a dark staircase, he allegedly suddenly tried to kiss her against her will - and became physically assaultive even after her clear refusal. According to the police report, he grabbed her bottom and breasts several times.

Perpetrator flees with bag and iPhone

When the Swiss woman reprimanded him, the situation escalated: the man snatched her handbag and ran off. In addition to her cell phone, the bag also contained her ID documents, money and the keys to her apartment.

The young woman returned to Switzerland on Sunday as planned - but reported the incident to the police on the spot. Back in Switzerland, she then transmitted the GPS position of her iPhone, which is apparently still switched on. This is how the alleged perpetrator is said to have been located.

The Spanish police are now investigating sexual assault and robbery. It is currently unclear whether the man has already been identified.