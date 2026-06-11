Last year, Swissaid supported nearly 300,000 people in ten countries through development cooperation and emergency aid projects. Despite numerous crises, the Swiss aid organization reported positive figures for 2025.

Swissaid recorded revenues of 25.4 million Swiss francs and expenditures of 25.02 million last year, resulting in a positive operating result, as the aid organization announced on Thursday. Given the current situation, marked by numerous crises, the withdrawal of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the isolationist policies of various countries, these figures are encouraging.

One-tenth of the expenditures went toward humanitarian aid. The funds were used to assist the population in Myanmar, which was struck by a severe earthquake in March 2025, as well as Sudanese refugees in Chad who had to flee the civil war. In total, over 100,000 people were supported through emergency aid projects, Swissaid reported.

The projects carried out in Africa, Asia, and Latin America were primarily aimed at strengthening food security, promoting agroecology, and improving the economic prospects of rural communities, particularly women, the organization added.

However, the challenges remain significant, according to the aid organization. In 2025, 266 million people in 47 countries suffered from acute food insecurity. This figure is higher than the previous year and nearly double that of 2016. The war in Iran and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have had a significant impact on several countries where Swissaid operates.

Populations already at risk are suffering increasingly from rising fuel and food prices. Additionally, fertilizers are barely affordable for farmers, raising fears of crop failures in the future, according to Swissaid.