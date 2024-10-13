A military plane takes off from the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul. (Archive image) Keystone

For the first time since 2019, Switzerland has deported two Afghans to their home country. The men are criminals.

Switzerland has deported two Afghans with a final conviction to Kabul. It was the first deportation to Afghanistan since 2019, as a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Justice and Police confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) informed the cantons about the deportation of the two men on Friday, as previously reported by Sonntagblick.

They are criminals who pose a problem for Switzerland's internal security, SEM Deputy Director Vincenzo Mascioli told the newspaper. According to the report, the two Afghans received CHF 500 in cash from the Swiss authorities to help them get started before their departure.

Further deportations are now to follow "as quickly as possible", Mascioli was quoted as saying. According to information from "Sonntagsblick", there were 13 serious criminals from Afghanistan in Switzerland at the last count.

