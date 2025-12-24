A suspect arrested in Thurgau is taken to the Federal Court in Karlsruhe on Tuesday to be brought before the court. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Rene Priebe

A Ukrainian citizen has been transferred from Switzerland to Germany and detained there. He is said to have prepared attacks on the transportation of goods - on behalf of Russia.

Seven months after the discovery of suspected Russian-orchestrated attacks on freight transportation in Germany, a man arrested in Switzerland in May has been transferred to Germany.

According to earlier statements by the federal prosecutor's office, he and two accomplices are said to have agreed to commit arson and explosives attacks on freight transportation in Germany, allegedly on behalf of Russia.

The two accomplices, who were also arrested in Cologne and Constance in May, were brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice months ago. Show more

More than seven months after his arrest in Kreuzlingen TG, a suspected agent has been extradited to Germany. The suspect was brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe.

The judge remanded the man in custody on suspicion of acting as an agent for Russia, as the Office of the Attorney General of Germany announced. According to earlier statements by the authorities, the suspect and two accomplices are said to have agreed to commit arson and explosives attacks on the transportation of goods in Germany with several people allegedly commissioned by Russia. The Ukrainians were to "work together to send parcels from Germany to recipients in Ukraine containing explosive or incendiary devices that would ignite during transportation".

One of them had posted two test packages in Cologne at the end of March, which contained GPS trackers, among other things. According to the investigation, the order was given by the man now being held in Karlsruhe. The Attorney General had him arrested in mid-May in the canton of Thurgau. He was transferred from there to Germany on Tuesday.

Not the only incident of this kind

The two accomplices, who were also arrested in Cologne and Constance in May, were brought before the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice months ago. Both were remanded in custody.

Experts and authorities such as the Federal Intelligence Service and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution had repeatedly warned of Russian sabotage and espionage in recent months. Among other things, an air freight package caught fire on the ground at a logistics center in Leipzig in 2024 and not during the flight. The package contained an incendiary device that ignited there and set fire to a freight container.