Ahead of the G7 summit, France and Switzerland clashed over who would cover security costs. Then Macron brought Trump to Versailles, where he signed the Iran deal, effectively rendering the Bürgenstock conference a non-event. What’s going on between Bern and Paris?

Donald Trump signs the agreement in Versailles instead of at Bürgenstock—Emmanuel Macron makes no secret of his delight. Secretaries of State Marco Rubio and Jean-Noel Barrot second him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The security costs incurred in Geneva due to the G7 summit in Évian, France, have caused friction between Switzerland and France.

On the last day of the summit, U.S. President Trump unexpectedly signed the framework agreement with Iran in Versailles, instead of at Bürgenstock as planned.

Geopolitical expert Remo Reginold sees these recent developments as a sign that Switzerland is losing its importance as a mediator in international diplomacy.

Preparations for the negotiations on the future of Iran and the Strait of Hormuz at Bürgenstock are well underway. The framework agreement is to be finalized and signed there.

But then, according to eyewitnesses, at the gala dinner marking the end of the G7 conference in Versailles, the plates were suddenly cleared away, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared with several printouts, and President Trump signed the agreement intended to bring about a ceasefire between the U.S., Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. Seated to his left, French President Emmanuel Macron smiles contentedly.

Let’s rewind a few days: The Federal Council and the French government cannot agree on who will cover the security costs for the G7 summit in Évian, France, which are incurred in Geneva. The heads of state and international guests are arriving via Geneva-Cointrin Airport; the city fears that demonstrations against the summit could get out of hand, as they did in 2003, and is preparing accordingly.

It appears that Switzerland will end up bearing the vast majority of the costs. According to the “Tages-Anzeiger,” Federal President Parmelin reportedly complained about this in a personal letter to President Macron, who was said to have been annoyed by the letter .

In response to an inquiry from blue News, the FDFA stated that Switzerland had fulfilled its responsibility to secure the portion of the G7 summit taking place on its territory—in the spirit of cooperation with France, with which it maintains excellent relations. Officially, there is no tension between the two neighboring countries.

Who decided that the signing would take place in Versailles?

And then came this coup on Wednesday evening. As if for dessert at the banquet, Emmanuel Macron snatched the cherry off Switzerland’s cake and can now point to the fact that a significant agreement was signed in Versailles thanks to him.

Trump said he spontaneously postponed his return flight to the U.S. to accept the invitation to dinner at Versailles—because it wasn’t just gold leaf; “Versailles is the real deal, ” he said, meaning the original. It comes as no surprise that the US president is taken with the splendor of Louis XIV’s palace. Macron certainly knew that.

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The French president was also aware that Switzerland was preparing this initiative in Bürgenstock. Whether he encouraged Trump to sign the agreement in Versailles shortly before is currently unknown. The AP news agency quotes French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, who was present at the G7 dinner, as saying that Trump remarked at the end of his thank-you speech for the meal: “By the way, I have a good agreement with Iran and I’m going to sign it.”

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio reportedly left the room at that moment and returned shortly afterward with some documents. Trump then signed them. The photos show that the usual leather folder containing the documents to be signed is missing. It does indeed look more improvised than ceremonial.

It’s quite possible that Tehran signaled its willingness to sign the agreement during those very hours, which is why the U.S. government wanted to seal the deal as quickly as possible.

Geopolitical advisor Remo Reginold says he has heard from diplomatic circles that, under the Trump administration, negotiations and agreements are often not prepared in detail by the administration as is customary, but rather the government’s inner circle acts quickly when it deems it opportune.

It is also plausible that Macron did not push for this move to get back at Switzerland—Reginold agrees:

«But there is diplomatic competition. France has thus presented itself as a significant host.»

The role of the quiet mediator, which Switzerland usually plays, may not be in such high demand right now, suggests the political scientist, who is also president of the Swiss Institute for Global Affairs. At the very least, the event held in Versailles thanks to Macron signals exactly that. “International politics operates largely through symbols,” he explains, “and what happened here is a symbolic political shift at its finest. The French president handled this very cleverly.”

Macron’s coup could backfire

Yet Versailles, as the site of a peace treaty, carries a heavy historical burden. The Baroque palace served as the seat of the French kings for over 100 years—until they were deposed by the French Revolution.

In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles established the new international order following World War I. Since Germany was forced to bear the bulk of the blame for the war and pay extensive reparations, the Treaty of Versailles is considered one of the reasons why Hitler came to power and ultimately sparked World War II.

The framework agreement between Iran and the U.S. is also widely viewed with skepticism—not because it disadvantages one side, but because it has not yet resolved any points of contention, and it is by no means certain that this will be achieved in the subsequent negotiations. The Versailles Agreement of June 2026 could pave the way for a new war much more quickly than the one of June 1919.

It cannot be ruled out, then, that with this historic act in Versailles, Macron has scored an own goal for France’s image in the world. If that were the case, however, it wouldn’t be so bad, Reginold argues. “If that’s how it turns out, most people will have forgotten about it two days later. It would only become a problem if France were to sponsor several agreements in a row that end in debacle.”

Switzerland Is Losing Importance

Either way, Switzerland has every reason to reflect on its role in diplomacy. “We’ve been representing U.S. interests in Tehran since the Iranian Revolution. It’s frustrating that we haven’t played a more significant role there,” Reginold says, adding:

«My advice to the FDFA would be to ensure that Switzerland can once again play its role as the U.S.’s “bag carrier” in Iran more effectively.»

Reginold does not think it’s a good idea for Switzerland to complain to its international partners that organizing the Bürgenstein Conference was, for the time being, in vain. “I wouldn’t recommend that Switzerland play the offended party.” That would only make it look like a loser.

The FDFA strikes a decidedly positive tone in its comments to blue News: “Both Switzerland and France believe in diplomacy and dialogue, especially when it comes to sensitive issues such as Russia’s war against Ukraine and the conflict between Iran and the United States. Whether in Évian, Versailles, or at Bürgenstock—what matters is that diplomacy remains active to stabilize and defuse international tensions.”

Switzerland is standing by, along with the Bürgenstock venue, as negotiations crucial for the Middle East and the global economy are still ahead. Within 60 days, the parties to the conflict and their negotiating partners aim to reach a final agreement. This also presents a new opportunity for Switzerland to demonstrate its skill as a host and mediator.