US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (left) met with his Swiss counterpart Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin (right). sda

After the tariff hammer, now the U-turn. Switzerland is suddenly one of the 15 countries with which Trump wants to work out a solution quickly. President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter reports a constructive dialog with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump announced 31% punitive tariffs on Swiss products at the beginning of April.

Switzerland is now one of the 15 countries with which the USA wants to negotiate quickly.

Keller-Sutter and Bessent agreed a joint declaration of intent. Show more

At the beginning of April, Switzerland was hit with the full force of Trump's tariff hammer: US President Donald Trump announced 31% punitive tariffs for Switzerland. Now everything is suddenly different: Switzerland is part of a group of 15 countries with which the USA wants to find a solution to the customs issue quickly.

However, it was clear that the USA was also interested in entering into negotiations with important trading partners, said President Karin Keller-Sutter after a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in front of media representatives in Washington on Thursday evening (local time). "And we are one of these important trading partners," she added.

In talks with US Treasury Secretary Bessent, it was agreed that a joint declaration of intent would be drawn up, which would then hopefully quickly lead to a negotiating mandate. "The economy can also live with bad solutions and bad laws. What it cannot live with is uncertainty," said the President of the Swiss Confederation.

Keller-Sutter will probably continue to play an important role

There is no roadmap with specific dates, Keller-Sutter said on the "Heute Morgen" program on Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) on Friday morning. She went on to tell SRF that it should not be forgotten that jobs and income in Switzerland are at stake. A solution must therefore be found.

Speaking to the media, the Finance Minister also described the fact that the US government had set up an office to coordinate contacts between the Department of Finance and the Department of Commerce and the Swiss government as important progress. "It was all a bit difficult before because we didn't know exactly who had what to say and where things were happening," said the President of the Swiss Confederation.

Keller-Sutter thus appears to continue to play an important role in the customs dispute. In a personal phone call around a week after the announcement of the punitive tariffs, she called on Trump to reconsider the draconian punitive tariffs on Swiss products. A few hours later, Trump surprisingly relented - at least partially.

Increased cooperation to reindustrialize the USA

Keller-Sutter and Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin are jointly representing Switzerland at the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington. Following his meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Parmelin said that Switzerland had a lot to offer the USA. For example, the Americans are interested in larger investments by Swiss companies to reindustrialize the USA and would like to see greater cooperation in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

The US government is also very interested in Switzerland's dual education system. The Minister of Economic Affairs announced that the US Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, would soon be visiting Switzerland to find out more.

"Seeing a clear upheaval"

The global unrest triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy also characterized the talks at the IMF meeting for the Swiss delegation. She does not believe that the world will return to the old order, said Keller-Sutter. "I think that we are seeing a clear upheaval here, which has already been evident in the past, but now appears to be very accelerated and disruptive." According to the Finance Minister, we have to somehow come to terms with these new rules of the game. "I have the impression that this has not yet been fully understood everywhere."

When asked by SRF whether the talks were about the 31 percent tariffs imposed by the US government on Swiss products or the universal tariffs of 10 percent, the Finance Minister replied: "It would of course be right and best to have zero percent." After all, Switzerland does not levy any industrial tariffs. However, it could well be that the USA would not completely forego additional tariffs. "We will see where we end up," said Keller-Sutter in the SRF program.