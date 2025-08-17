The first electric buses were already in operation in Thailand before Switzerland's commitment - federal auditors therefore doubt the climate benefits of Swiss payments. Imago

Switzerland is investing millions in climate projects abroad to achieve its CO₂ targets. But new reports show: The impact is questionable, the emission savings uncertain - and criticism of the strategy is growing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is focusing on climate projects abroad - for example in Bangkok and Ghana.

Reports question their effectiveness as effects are uncertain or not additional.

Critics are calling for more transparency and greater reductions at home. Show more

Switzerland is relying on international cooperation to achieve its climate targets. A third of the reductions are to be achieved through offsetting projects abroad.

The focus is particularly on a program in Bangkok: the company "Energy Absolute" operates electric buses for public transport there, partly financed with funds from Switzerland. The aim is to save 500,000 tons of CO2 - a contribution that Switzerland wants to be credited in the form of climate certificates.

The necessary funds come from taxes levied on Swiss fuel importers: Up to five centimes can be added per liter of petrol, diesel or heating oil.

Investments of around 210 million francs

How much of this will actually flow to Thailand remains a secret. The Confederation and project partners have agreed not to disclose details. The only thing that is clear is that importers have committed to offsetting around six million tons of CO2 abroad.

Assuming an average price of CHF 35 per tonne, this would correspond to an investment of around CHF 210 million.

However, new risk analyses commissioned by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) raise doubts, as theSonntagsZeitungwrites. The independent agency Be Zero Carbon concludes that the e-buses would have been procured even without Swiss funding.

In addition, the basis for the calculations is uncertain: standard values for diesel vehicles and overly favorable emission assumptions for the Thai electricity mix could overestimate the actual effect.

Hardly any monitoring in Ghana

A second project in Ghana, which aims to promote climate-friendly rice cultivation, is also being criticized. The federal government is providing around CHF 37 million for this project until 2030. There is great potential for reducing methane in applied methods such as alternating irrigation.

However, according to the risk analysis, there is a lack of reliable measurements and other greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide or CO2 are not taken into account, the newspaper continues.

In some cases, monitoring is only carried out using photos and self-reporting by farmers. In addition, the state incentives for high yields could weaken the motivation to participate.

The two reports undermine the credibility of foreign compensation. Organizations such as Alliance Sud criticize that the projects do not achieve any verifiable "additional" emission reductions - a basic principle of international climate certificates. Without strict transparency and independent data, they are not suitable for offsetting Swiss emissions.

Resistance is growing

The FOEN points out that it is precisely such checks that serve to uncover weaknesses and, if necessary, improve or suspend projects, the SonntagsZeitung continues.

In principle, the Federal Council considers offsetting abroad to be cheaper: at around CHF 35 per tonne of CO2 saved, such projects are more cost-effective than equivalent measures at home.

However, resistance is growing. Doubts are being raised in parliament as to whether the strategy is realistic, as only a few projects have been contractually implemented to date and even these have large gaps.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti is therefore under pressure: following criticism from other departments, he had to revise his plans for climate policy after 2030. It is unclear how the federal government intends to achieve its goals in the future and whether the focus will continue to be on foreign projects - or whether more emphasis will be placed on measures within Switzerland.