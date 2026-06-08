1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes in the Gaza Strip as a result of the war between Hamas and Israel. The Department of Foreign Affairs considers the situation of the people in the densely populated coastal area to be dramatic. (archive picture) Keystone

The humanitarian situation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip is dramatic and continues to fluctuate greatly. This is the assessment of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern. In a joint declaration with 19 states, Switzerland expresses its concern.

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Access to basic services continues to be severely restricted, it said on Monday evening on the website of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). According to the United Nations, the public healthcare system, for example, is practically in a state of collapse: none of the 36 hospitals are fully functional, and only half are still considered partially functional.

In addition, around 1.7 million people are displaced, according to the FDFA. Due to inadequate waste disposal systems, the displaced families are increasingly affected by skin infections and other diseases.

The statement calls on the Israeli authorities not to implement the new registration system for international non-governmental organizations in its current form. It also recalls Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law, in particular to enable and facilitate the safe, rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population without delay.

In addition to Switzerland, the declaration has been signed by Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Iceland, Japan, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the EU Commission.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs points out that Switzerland has provided almost CHF 174 million to support the Palestinian population since November 2023, including CHF 150 million for humanitarian aid. In addition, there is a budget of around CHF 31 million for the current year, including almost CHF 21 million for humanitarian aid.