Government troops deployed in Latakia province on March 7. KEYSTONE

Over 70 people have been killed in clashes between Assad supporters and government troops. The government sends reinforcements, the situation in several cities remains unclear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fighting has broken out in Syria between government troops and supporters of ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad.

More than 70 people are said to have been killed.

Those loyal to Assad hold three towns - including Assad's birthplace.

An attempt to arrest one person triggered the fighting. Show more

More than 70 people have been killed in clashes between Syrian security forces and armed supporters of former President Bashar Al-Assad, according to war observers.

The government is no longer in control of an area along the Mediterranean coast, the Observatory for Human Rights announced today.

HTŞ ile SURİYE’de istikrar olmayacağını ve iç savaş patlayacağını öngörmüştük. Bu gelişmeler Türkiye için Suriye orjinli daha fazla sığınmacı demektir.



Alevi İsyanı patladı;



Latakia’nın kıyı bölgesinde şiddetli bir Alevi isyanı patlak verdi ve Suriye’yi yeniden kaosa… pic.twitter.com/x7W8cdCYYH — Türker Ertürk (@Orsatramola) March 7, 2025

According to state media reports, government troops sent extensive reinforcements to the cities of Latakia and Tartus as well as nearby towns on Friday night. The region is dominated by the Alawite minority, to which Assad also belongs.

Three cities under the control of Assad loyalists

In the morning, numerous soldiers were deployed in Latakia, civilians were nowhere to be seen on the streets. A curfew imposed in the city and other coastal areas was still in force. According to security forces, there were clashes in one neighborhood, but most of the city was calm and under government control.

Thousands of reinforcements arrived in Tartous and attempt to restore control over city centres in Jableh and Latakia. Jolani regime preparing for a large operation to regain the mountains and countryside they withdrew from during clashes throughout the night https://t.co/aSYxdVvJqd pic.twitter.com/AGEbHMft2O — Hassan Ridha (@sayed_ridha) March 7, 2025

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 35 members of the government forces, 32 fighters loyal to Assad and four civilians had been killed since the fighting began yesterday afternoon.

The head of the Observatory, Rami Abdurrahman, said that suburbs of the coastal towns of Banijas and Dschabla were still under the control of Assad supporters. Assad's home town of Kardaha and many nearby Alawite villages were also not under the government's control.

Attempted arrest triggered fighting

Abdurrahman said that the clashes began when a member of the security forces tried to arrest a wanted person near Jableh. He had been ambushed by Assad supporters.

Thousands came out in Idlib, Syria, last night to protest in support of the Syrian army as it battles armed remnants of the former Assad regime in Latakia.



Assad loyalists have been attempting to spark a revolt against the new Syrian leadership inciting minorities to take up… pic.twitter.com/MBeY04Safm — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) March 7, 2025

The clashes were the most serious since Assad was ousted from power by insurgent groups led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) at the beginning of December. Since the fall of Assad, there have been several attacks on members of his Alawite minority, although the new rulers have said they reject such acts of retaliation.

A resident of Kardaha told the AP news agency that the situation was very bad. Government forces had used heavy machine guns in residential areas of the town, he said. Another resident said that people had not left their homes since yesterday because of the gunfire.