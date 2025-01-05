The Green politician's face has been made unrecognizable in photos of the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French colleague Jean-Noël Barrot to Damascus. Bild: Telegram.me/ALMHARAR

The German Foreign Minister met the new Syrian ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus. He refuses to shake her hand - Baerbock's face is even made unrecognizable in photos of the meeting.

Philipp Fischer

The new leadership in Syria around the de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the Islamist rebel group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), does not seem to take moderation and respect for women from abroad very seriously.

During a joint visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to Damascus a few days ago, the new Syrian ruler demonstratively refused to shake hands with the Green politician. Instead, al-Sharaa only held his hand to his chest at heart level, presumably for religious reasons.

On news channels of the new Islamist leadership, the German foreign minister appears with an unrecognizable face. Bild: Telegram.me/ALMHARAR

The social media page of the Islamist rebel group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham documents the delegation's meeting with al-Sham with several photos. The Franco-German delegation can be seen in four pictures during their visit to Damascus.

While French Foreign Minister Barrot is clearly recognizable in the pictures, the face of the German Foreign Minister has been made unrecognizable.

One photo shows the delegation with two other women in the picture. They are said to be interpreters. The faces of the women in this picture have also been blurred out.