Germany's former health minister Karl Lauterbach was allowed to play table tennis in the ministry's basement even after his time in office. His successor has revoked this privilege.

Karl Lauterbach is no longer allowed to play table tennis in the basement of his former ministry. As reported by the "Bild" newspaper, Health Minister Nina Warken (CDU) has revoked a previously valid special permit. Lauterbach reacted with disappointment: "I'm not disturbing anyone," the SPD politician told the newspaper.

The case is causing a stir in the media - not least because it is about more than just a hobby. Lauterbach, a keen table tennis player, received the table as a gift from employees for his 60th birthday in 2023. As Minister of Health, he placed it in the basement of the ministry building in Berlin-Mitte. Even after leaving office, he was initially allowed to continue practising there - with special permission.

But now it's over. CDU politician Warken, who took office in February 2025, ended the exemption. The ministry did not give an official reason. A "Spiegel" inquiry remained unanswered.

Table tennis: playing without pressure to succeed

Lauterbach criticized the decision: he had only used the room in the evenings and had not taken anything away from anyone. The training was also unproblematic from the point of view of his security staff.

The separation from his training facility also affects Lauterbach personally. In an earlier "Spiegel" interview, he had explained that table tennis was a way for him to balance out his everyday political life - a game without the pressure to succeed and not about winning.

Zu später Stunde doch noch im ⁦@BMG_Bund⁩ ein Tischtennismatch hinbekommen. Leider verloren. Aber gegen Nico Popal aus Berlin keine Schande. pic.twitter.com/gZ5tob5X4w — Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) April 25, 2023

He leaves his table tennis table to the ministry. Lauterbach is already looking for a new way to play - together with his training partner Nico Popal, over 50s champion and long-time companion at the table.

