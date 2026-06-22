The East Asian island republic aims to familiarize its military with the battlefield and strengthen its ability to rapidly transition from peacetime to wartime operations. According to Taiwan’s state news agency CNA, combat units across Taiwan moved into designated defensive positions to prepare for the defense against a possible enemy invasion.

In Taoyuan, in northern Taiwan, armored vehicles and military communications units were seen on a highway during the morning rush hour. On Sunday, the Ministry of National Defense announced that the exercise was part of the annual training program. According to the statement, the troops are practicing in realistic scenarios to strengthen leadership, coordination, logistics, operational readiness, and defense capabilities.

China Exerts Pressure

The maneuver follows a large-scale live-fire exercise on June 10, during which the army fired missiles and anti-tank missiles in Taichung, central Taiwan, along the western coast facing China. Tensions in the region stem from the fact that Beijing considers Taiwan part of Chinese territory and seeks to bring the island under its control—by invasion if necessary.

Chinese fighter jets and naval vessels appear around Taiwan almost daily. This morning (local time), Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that it had counted 23 military aircraft around Taiwan in the past 24 hours. It also reported that seven naval vessels and five government ships had been operating in the vicinity. With this approach, China is exerting pressure on Taiwan but is not crossing the line into open conflict, which is why these actions are also referred to as “gray zone” activities.