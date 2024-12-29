  1. Residential Customers
Obscene acts possible Taliban ban windows with a view of "women's places"

SDA

29.12.2024 - 18:47

A Taliban fighter stands guard while a woman walks by. (symbolic image)
A Taliban fighter stands guard while a woman walks by. (symbolic image)
Bild: sda

In Afghanistan, it is forbidden to install windows in residential buildings through which areas used by women could be seen. Otherwise the Taliban could commit obscene acts.

Keystone-SDA

29.12.2024, 18:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Afghanistan, it is forbidden to install windows in homes through which areas used by women could be seen.
  • "Seeing women at work in the kitchen, in the courtyard or fetching water from the well can lead to obscene acts," reads a decree.
  • In the case of existing windows, owners will reportedly be encouraged to build a wall or block the view.
Show more

The Taliban in Afghanistan have issued a decree banning the installation of windows in residential buildings through which areas used by women could be seen. According to the decree, new buildings should not have windows through which "the courtyard, the kitchen, the neighbor's well and other places usually used by women" can be seen.

The new rule was issued by decree by Taliban leader Hibatullah Achundsada, according to government spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid. "Seeing women working in the kitchen, in the courtyard or fetching water from the well can lead to obscene acts," the decree states. Local authorities and other relevant departments must therefore monitor construction sites to ensure that people cannot look into neighboring houses.

In the case of existing windows, owners will reportedly be encouraged to build a wall or block the view "to avoid disturbing neighbors".

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in August 2021, women have gradually been banned from public spaces. The United Nations has spoken of "gender apartheid" in this context.

For example, the Taliban have banned girls and women from attending secondary schools, restricted employment opportunities and blocked access to parks and other public spaces. A recently passed law even prohibits women from raising their voices in public. Some radio and television stations no longer broadcast female voices.