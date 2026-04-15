Due to the war in the Middle East, airlines are avoiding flight routes over Afghanistan. The Taliban are pocketing the money. sda

Because important flight routes are blocked, airlines are increasingly diverting to Afghanistan - and generating millions in revenue for the Taliban. At the same time, the lack of air traffic services raises security issues.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to airspace closures caused by conflicts, more and more flights are diverting to Afghanistan, bringing in over 70 million dollars a year for the Taliban.

The Taliban charge a flat rate of 700 dollars per overflight, although there is hardly any functioning air traffic control in the country and pilots have to coordinate themselves.

The geopolitical situation is also leading to canceled flights to the Middle East and is shifting demand from travelers more towards Europe and the Caribbean. Show more

More and more planes are currently flying over Afghanistan - filling the coffers of the Taliban. It is estimated that there are almost 2,000 flights a week, around five times more than a year ago. This is reported by SRF. The Taliban demand 700 dollars for each overflight. This results in revenues of around 1.4 million dollars per week, extrapolated to over 70 million dollars per year.

The reason for the boom does not lie in Afghanistan itself, but in the geopolitical situation. There are hardly any alternative routes for flights between Europe and Asia. Airspace is restricted in the north due to the war in Ukraine and in the south due to the conflicts in the Middle East. Many airlines have therefore adjusted their routes and are increasingly diverting to Afghanistan or Saudi Arabia.

Fees as usual - but with a big difference

In principle, charges for the use of airspace are nothing unusual. Airlines in Europe also pay so-called route and landing fees. These normally depend on the distance and weight of the aircraft. The revenue is distributed centrally via Eurocontrol, for example to Skyguide in Switzerland. Skyguide received 623 million Swiss francs last year - money that is used to monitor airspace.

Things are different in Afghanistan. The Taliban charge a flat rate per aircraft - regardless of weight or route. This system has been in place since 2017. Saudi Arabia is also currently benefiting from more flights, but charges fees according to standard international criteria. A flight over there costs around 800 dollars on average.

Flights canceled - demand shifts

The situation in Afghanistan is particularly critical due to the lack of infrastructure. The country has no functioning air traffic control. Pilots have to coordinate themselves in the airspace and report their position and speed to each other. Planned flights are registered by email with the authorities, who also collect the fees. Flights usually take place at an altitude of just under 10,000 meters, out of range of shoulder-launched missiles.

The tense situation is also having a direct impact on the airlines' services. "We are continuing to suspend our flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv," Swiss wrote to SRF. Tui Suisse has also reacted: "We have currently canceled all trips to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia up to and including April 28".

At the same time, demand from travelers is shifting. "We are noticing that demand for summer and fall is currently shifting towards the west, with Spain (Balearic Islands, Canary Islands) and the Caribbean (Dominican Republic and Mexico) attracting greater interest."