Dramatic collision Tanker becomes a "fireball" off the British coast

Samuel Walder

10.3.2025

Fire on two ships in the North Sea
There was a collision between two ships off the coast of England near the city of Hull.

There was a collision between two ships off the coast of England near the city of Hull.

Image: X

According to reports, one of them belonged to the US-flagged Stena Immaculate fleet.

According to reports, one of them belonged to the US-flagged Stena Immaculate fleet.

Image: KEYSTONE

Images from witnesses show large fires on the high seas.

Images from witnesses show large fires on the high seas.

Image: X

British coastguard forces are trying to bring the situation under control.

British coastguard forces are trying to bring the situation under control.

Image: X

On Monday, an oil tanker and a cargo ship collided near the English coast.

10.03.2025, 18:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An oil tanker and a cargo ship collided off the coast of East Yorkshire, causing a fire to break out.
  • The British Coastguard is deploying helicopters, lifeboats and vessels with firefighting capabilities.
  • According to reports, the US-flagged oil tanker is on fire and several crew members were able to abandon ship.
Show more

In the early hours of Monday morning, a serious shipping accident occurred off the coast of East Yorkshire: an oil tanker and a cargo ship collided in the North Sea. According to BBC reports, a fire broke out on the tanker. The British Coastguard is currently coordinating an extensive rescue operation.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "Her Majesty's Coastguard is currently coordinating emergency response following reports of a collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire."

A Humberside Coastguard rescue helicopter had been requested. Lifeboats, a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capabilities were also called out.

According to reports, the two ships collided off the coast near Hull.
Maps

"The incident is still ongoing," the spokesman continues to tell BBC.

According to reports, the ships are on fire at sea

The exact circumstances of the collision are still unclear. According to reports, the US-flagged tanker MV Stena Immaculate was at anchor at the time of the accident. Rescue operations are being hampered by the difficult conditions at sea.

According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), several people are believed to have abandoned the ships. There are reports of fires on both ships and, according to BBC sources, the oil tanker is on fire.

Radio message brings light into the darkness

As reported by "20 Minuten", a dramatic radio message is said to have documented the moment of the evacuation.

A spokesman for the Humber Coast Guard reported: "'Solong' has collided with the tanker 'Stena Immaculate' in the outer anchorage zone. Both vessels are abandoned. Vessels with fire-fighting or rescue equipment should report to the Humber Coastguard. The 'Stena Immaculate' is carrying Jet A1 fuel, which is now on fire and leaking into the water."

