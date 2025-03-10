In the early hours of Monday morning, a serious shipping accident occurred off the coast of East Yorkshire: an oil tanker and a cargo ship collided in the North Sea. According to BBC reports, a fire broke out on the tanker. The British Coastguard is currently coordinating an extensive rescue operation.
A Coastguard spokesperson said: "Her Majesty's Coastguard is currently coordinating emergency response following reports of a collision between a tanker and a cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire."
A Humberside Coastguard rescue helicopter had been requested. Lifeboats, a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capabilities were also called out.
"The incident is still ongoing," the spokesman continues to tell BBC.
According to reports, the ships are on fire at sea
The exact circumstances of the collision are still unclear. According to reports, the US-flagged tanker MV Stena Immaculate was at anchor at the time of the accident. Rescue operations are being hampered by the difficult conditions at sea.
According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), several people are believed to have abandoned the ships. There are reports of fires on both ships and, according to BBC sources, the oil tanker is on fire.
Radio message brings light into the darkness
As reported by "20 Minuten", a dramatic radio message is said to have documented the moment of the evacuation.
A spokesman for the Humber Coast Guard reported: "'Solong' has collided with the tanker 'Stena Immaculate' in the outer anchorage zone. Both vessels are abandoned. Vessels with fire-fighting or rescue equipment should report to the Humber Coastguard. The 'Stena Immaculate' is carrying Jet A1 fuel, which is now on fire and leaking into the water."