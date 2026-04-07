Dramatic scenes in Panama: a tanker truck explodes near the "Puente de las Américas". The bridge remains closed for the time being, experts check for possible damage. Videos of the incident go viral.

Fabienne Berner

A tanker truck exploded on Monday, April 6, near the Puente de las Américas in Panama City, killing one person. The truck, which was loaded with fuel, went up in flames in a supply area in the La Boca district.

According to fire chief Victor Alvarez, one person was killed, presumably an employee of the plant. Two firefighters were slightly injured. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Videos from social media show a huge ball of fire and thick smoke rising into the sky. The important bridge over the Panama Canal was closed as a precautionary measure and is now being inspected for damage. According to the authorities, the canal itself remained unaffected.

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