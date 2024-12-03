Protesters and soldiers are clashing in front of the parliament building in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/7gWAQfrAEk — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 3, 2024

South Korea's head of state Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law "to protect his country from North Korea". Tanks and military helicopters have been spotted in and over Seoul.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you South Korea's president has declared martial law.

Yoon took the measure amid a dispute between his party and the main opposition Democratic Party over next year's budget bill.

Parliament has been locked down and special forces are securing the building.

Anyone who does not comply with government instructions will be arrested without a warrant, according to a statement. Show more

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared martial law. In a speech broadcast live on television, he accused the country's opposition of sympathizing with North Korea.

The declared state of emergency is aimed at "wiping out pro-North Korean forces and protecting the constitutional order of freedom", Yoon said. Videos show special forces entering the parliament building shortly after the announcement. They were there for "security and to ensure order", according to the statement.

‼️ BREAKING: Special forces enter the South Korean parliament building to provide security and prevent the building from being taken over. pic.twitter.com/TpGM6l34Wn — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 3, 2024

Parliament sealed off

As the official news agency Yonhap reports, access to parliament, the National Assembly in Seoul, is currently blocked. In addition, all political activities, including protests and party activities, are banned. Martial law also restricts the activities of the media and publishing houses. Details of the accusations made by Yoon were not initially known.

Parliamentary Speaker Woo Won Shik called on the military and police to remain calm. All members of the National Assembly should gather in the plenary hall of the parliament building. Meanwhile, parliament has voted in favor of an immediate lifting of martial law.

According to Yonhap, the army leadership has called an emergency meeting to "discuss further steps". "All acts that deny or attempt to overthrow the liberal democratic system, as well as the spread of fake news, the manipulation of public opinion and false propaganda are prohibited," it said in a statement. Strikes or gatherings that could stir up unrest, such as large demonstrations, are also prohibited. In addition, the media would be placed under martial law command and centrally controlled. Anyone who does not comply with government instructions will be arrested without a warrant.

Tank appears in Seoul.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/sK0is1ZkDW — Joseph Young (@iamjosephyoung) December 3, 2024

Criticism also from own party

The opposition has sharply criticized the measures. Opposition leader Lee Jae Myung described the declared martial law as "unconstitutional" and unfounded, according to a Yonhap report. Tanks and soldiers with guns would soon control the country, Lee continued, according to Yonhap.

Criticism also came from Yoon's government itself. The chairman of the ruling party, Han Dong Hoon, described martial law as "wrong", according to local media reports. They would "stop it together with the people", said Han.

NOW - Clashes in front of South Korea's parliament.pic.twitter.com/br4vStQ33s — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 3, 2024

Yoon Suk Yeol has been under domestic political pressure for months. Most recently, an alleged corruption scandal involving his wife has further depressed his popularity ratings. In addition, the incumbent party is fighting with the opposition over the budget law for the coming year.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have also been rising for months. North Korea has significantly increased its missile tests over the past two years and stepped up its rhetoric against the USA and South Korea. North Korea has also sent thousands of soldiers to Russia, where they are being deployed in the recapture of the Kursk region.

After martial law was declared in South Korea.



In Seoul, convoys of special vehicles carrying military personnel move through the streets. Helicopters patrol the sky. pic.twitter.com/YeRyrMugpj — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) December 3, 2024

USA: situation being monitored "closely"

Meanwhile, the US government is in contact with the government in Seoul. A spokesperson for the National Security Council said in Washington that the US government is "closely monitoring the situation".

The USA is South Korea's most important ally and has stationed 28,500 soldiers there to protect the country from North Korea and its nuclear army. Both countries regularly hold military maneuvers, which the leadership in Pyongyang denounces as preparations for an invasion of the North. North Korea often responds to the maneuvers with weapons tests.

During his time in office, outgoing US President Joe Biden worked to strengthen the coalition of Seoul, Tokyo and Washington as a counterweight to North Korea and China, which is becoming increasingly dominant in the region. At Biden's initiative, South Korean President Yoon hosted a democracy summit this year to discuss strategies for protecting democratic institutions worldwide.

South Korea and North Korea have formally remained in a state of war since the end of the Korean War in 1953, as the conflict ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty. The two countries are separated by a demilitarized zone around four kilometers wide. International sanctions are intended to prevent North Korea from further expanding its nuclear weapons program. North Korea's ruler Kim Jon Un is supported by China and Russia.