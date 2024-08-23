There were deaths and injuries in a knife attack at the 650th anniversary celebrations of the city of Solingen (Germany). The media reported the arrest of a suspect - according to the police, it is probably not the perpetrator.

There were deaths and injuries in a knife attack at the 650th anniversary celebrations of the city of Solingen on Friday evening.

The police classified the crime as an attack due to the targeted approach of the perpetrator.

The police classified the crime as an attack due to the targeted approach of the perpetrator.

A large number of officers are searching for the perpetrator, who was able to flee after the attack. Show more

After the attack in Solingen that left three people dead, investigators are not ruling out a terrorist background. "Based on the overall circumstances, we assume that the initial suspicion of a terrorist-motivated act cannot be ruled out," said Düsseldorf's senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers at a press conference in Wuppertal on Saturday.

The investigations are directed against unknown persons, as Chief Public Prosecutor Caspers went on to say. The initial suspicion of a terrorist background is based on the fact that "no other motive is apparent". The victims were "not related to each other". The authorities are assuming a single perpetrator and continue to ask for information from the public. Police presence has been increased, they said.

Perpetrator still on the run

The perpetrator is still on the run. However, a special task force (SEK) made a first arrest on Saturday morning in connection with the attack in Solingen.

The police announced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the person arrested was a 15-year-old. They are investigating a connection with the crime. They are currently assuming that there is only one perpetrator, but are investigating in all directions.

According to the news magazine "Spiegel", the arrested teenager may have had a conversation with the alleged suspect at the Solingen festival.

Chief public prosecutor Markus Caspers said at the press conference at the Wuppertal police station: "According to witness statements, a previously unknown person is said to have spoken to the teenager shortly before the attack about intentions that would fit the execution of the crime".

The 15-year-old is therefore accused of not reporting a planned crime. He refuses to make a statement. The police are searching for the perpetrator, who was able to flee after the attack. Many questions, such as the motive, are still unanswered.

Witnesses are in shock - little information about the perpetrator

Earlier, a police spokesman explained: "Our big problem is that we don't yet have much information about the perpetrator". Witnesses who were in the immediate vicinity of the incident were in shock. "We are currently providing them with professional support and we are of course questioning them in order to obtain more precise information."

The officers are searching for the perpetrator with a large contingent. According to the police, they have gathered a large number of forces around Solingen city center, including special units.

However, the investigators can currently assume that it is a single perpetrator, Kresta continued. All witness statements that the police have been able to record so far point to this. "We are not aware of any other people."

Perpetrator escaped in the commotion after the attack

The perpetrator managed to escape in the turmoil and panic that initially spread after the attack, said a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Interior. According to the police, the perpetrator appears to have attacked passers-by at random, meaning that he chose his victims at random. According to the Ministry of the Interior, however, he had stabbed their necks very deliberately. There was no news about the condition of the injured until the morning.

The later victims were visitors to the festival celebrating the 650th anniversary of the founding of Solingen. The scene of the crime was the Fronhof, a market square in the city center that was well attended at the time and where a stage had been set up for the anniversary celebration. According to a reporter from the German Press Agency, the crime took place directly in front of the stage.

Eyewitness describes incident

An eyewitness described the dramatic moments of the knife attack to the "Solinger Tagblatt" newspaper. He was standing in front of the stage when people were stabbed a few meters away from him. He himself remained unharmed.

He then noticed from the expression on singer Suzan Köcher's face that something was wrong. "And then a person fell over just a meter away from me." He initially thought it was a drunk person, but then noticed that there were other people lying on the floor. He then noticed the pools of blood.

The city has completely ended the street festival, which was originally planned for three days. The events planned for this Saturday and Sunday were also canceled.

Randomly stabbing passers-by

According to the police, the attacker struck at around 9.37 pm. A major alarm was triggered shortly afterwards. At least one helicopter was in the air, numerous emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights and ambulances were on the road and streets were cordoned off. Armed officers secured the scene.

According to the "Solinger Tageblatt" newspaper, thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and not to panic. "People left the square in shock, but peacefully," Philipp Müller, one of the festival's co-organizers, is quoted as saying. Later, there was an eerie atmosphere in the almost deserted city center.

