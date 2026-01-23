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Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami. Who these influencers are, what allegations have been made against them, and what happens next.

Andrew (right) and Tristan (left) Tate. The brothers are considered major influencers in the Manosphere.

59 counts Tate Brothers Arrested in the U.S. – The Case of Andrew and Tristan Tate Explained

Here's what it's all about Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on July 18. The United Kingdom is seeking their extradition so they can face a total of 59 charges.

The brothers are Manosphere influencers who gained notoriety for their misogynistic content and a multimillion-dollar business involving webcam pornography and online courses.

They deny all allegations and claim the accusations are politically motivated.

In addition to the pending criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom, investigations are also underway in Romania and the United States, as well as several civil lawsuits. Summary created with

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested on Saturday in Miami. The United Kingdom is seeking their extradition so they can face a total of 59 charges there.

Who are the Tate brothers?

Brothers Andrew (39) and Tristan (38) Tate are influencers in the “manosphere”—an umbrella term for misogynistic online communities. On social media, they portray themselves as hypermasculine, self-made millionaires and reach millions of young men with misogynistic, derogatory messages. Several social media platforms have banned the brothers, but on X, Andrew Tate has 10.8 million followers. The brothers hold both British and U.S. citizenship.

The brothers made their fortune, among other things, by producing pornography: Starting in the mid-2010s, they had women perform in front of webcams for paying customers—first in the United Kingdom, then from Romania, and later on platforms such as OnlyFans. In addition, they offer online courses in which they teach young men their business model for a fee. According to a British court ruling, they earned at least 21 million pounds (about 22.8 million Swiss francs) between 2014 and 2022. The case concerned tax evasion.

Why were they arrested?

British police have been investigating allegations against the Tate brothers for years. As early as 2024, the British prosecution service had approved charges on a total of 21 counts—at that time, the allegations involved three women. After the police submitted additional evidence, the prosecution has now decided to expand the charges, and is requesting that the brothers be extradited to the United Kingdom.

Accordingly, 32 new charges have been added against Andrew Tate: seven counts of rape, three counts of organizing or facilitating human trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault, and 19 counts related to child sexual abuse material and extreme pornography. In total, he now faces 42 charges.

Tristan Tate faces six additional charges: two counts of rape, three counts of human trafficking, and one count of sexual assault. In total, he faces 17 charges.

The alleged crimes are said to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017 in eastern England—the region where the brothers grew up. With these new charges, the number of alleged victims in the United Kingdom has risen from three to seven.

What do the Tate brothers have to say about this?

Andrew and Tristan Tate deny all allegations. Their attorney, Joseph McBride , stated on social media that that the brothers are innocent and will be acquitted as soon as a court reviews the facts. McBride described the new allegations as “smear tactics and slander” and characterized the extradition request as politically motivated.

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Haven't you been arrested before?

Yes, on several occasions. As early as 2014 and 2015, the brothers were arrested by British police in connection with allegations of assault and rape made by several women. No charges were filed at the time because the prosecution deemed the prospects of a conviction too slim. However, Andrew Tate later cited the investigations as the reason for his move away from the United Kingdom.

The two moved to Romania, where the brothers were arrested again in December 2022. The local prosecutor’s office charged them with human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal organization for the purpose of exploiting women. They are alleged to have lured women to Romania with false promises of love and forced them to produce pornography. The brothers deny these charges as well.

In March 2024, they were also briefly detained in Romania pursuant to British arrest warrants. A Bucharest court subsequently ruled to extradite the brothers to the United Kingdom—but only after the Romanian proceedings had been concluded.

Why were they released back then?

The Tates were never acquitted of the charges in Romania, but the conditions of their detention were gradually eased. After their arrest, they were held in pretrial detention until March 2023, then under house arrest until August, and were finally released under court supervision. This meant they were not allowed to leave the country and had to report to the authorities regularly.

However, the proceedings did not move forward: In December 2024, an appeals court ruled that the case could not proceed to trial for the time being due to procedural flaws—such as inadmissible evidence and formal errors in the indictment—and remanded it to the public prosecutor’s office.

At the end of February 2025, the authorities finally lifted the travel ban—and the brothers immediately flew to Florida on a private jet. At the time, there were media reports claiming that the Trump administration had exerted pressure on Bucharest. The Romanian prime minister at the time was believed, according to an investigation by the “New York Times”, that this would appease the Trump administration.

Andrew Tate as he was led out of the courthouse in handcuffs in Bucharest in March 2024. Associated Press

But aren't there also civil lawsuits pending?

Yes, several. A civil lawsuit against Andrew Tate is pending in London. Four women are suing Andrew Tate for alleged rape, violence, and psychological coercion between 2013 and 2015. These are the same women who had already filed a complaint against him more than ten years ago—but the district attorney’s office did not press charges based on their allegations at that time. The four plaintiffs remain anonymous by court order.

In the criminal proceedings as well, the names of the alleged victims are protected until their extradition to the United Kingdom: an attempt by the brothers to force the disclosure was rejected by the court rejected at the end of June.

In the U.S., Andrew Tate's ex-girlfriend, model Bri Stern, is also suing the influencer: She alleges that in March 2025—shortly after his arrival in the U.S.—hit and choked her.

Andrew Tate denies these allegations as well.

And the brothers themselves have also filed a complaint: In Florida, they have been pursuing a defamation case since 2023 against a woman who is listed as a suspected victim in the Romanian investigation.

What happens next?

The brothers must first appear before a federal court in Miami, where the extradition proceedings will begin. If the brothers oppose their transfer to the United Kingdom—which is to be expected—the proceedings could drag on for months. Should they be extradited, they will face a criminal trial in the United Kingdom.

The proceedings in Romania are also continuing—the Romanian prosecutor's office is still investigating.

And the brothers are also under investigation in the U.S.: According to an investigation by the *New York Times*, investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are looking into possible human trafficking offenses committed by the brothers.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are presumed innocent.

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