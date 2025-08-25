The teacher had not taught for years. Keystone

A teacher from North Rhine-Westphalia is causing a stir: She had been on sick leave since 2009, but continued to collect several thousand euros every month. Now the school inspectorate is investigating.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher from Duisburg had been on sick leave since 2009 and continued to receive her salary.

A total of around one million euros is said to have been paid to her, reports "Bild".

Such a case would not be possible in Switzerland, as the continued payment of wages is limited in time. Show more

In Germany, a bizarre case from the education sector is making headlines. As reported by "Bild", a teacher from Duisburg had been on permanent sick leave since August 2009 - and yet continued to receive her full salary. Between 5051 and 6174 euros are said to have been paid each month, amounting to around one million euros over the years.

The woman had started teaching at the Wesel vocational college in 2003. After being on sick leave due to mental health problems, she regularly submitted medical certificates. When a new principal took up his post in 2015, he said he didn't even know that the woman existed. "I had never heard the teacher's name before," he told Bild.

The case only came to the attention of the authorities in spring 2024. An official medical examination was ordered, but the teacher took legal action against it. Both the Administrative Court and the NRW Higher Administrative Court rejected her complaints.

"Many questions arise here"

Politicians are also alarmed. "I have a lot of questions because I have never seen a case like this before," NRW Schools Minister Dorothee Feller told WDR. The Düsseldorf district government is now examining the procedures, but refers to the ongoing proceedings.

There is also a new suspicion: There are indications on the Internet that the woman has been active as a non-medical practitioner since she went on sick leave. Whether she actually earned a second income at the same time is currently being investigated.

There was also a similar case in Switzerland recently. A former teacher in Dübendorf ZH received a salary for 20 months even though she was no longer employed. When the town demanded the money back, she went through all the courts - unsuccessfully.