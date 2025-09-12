On "Markus Lanz", politicians and experts discussed the escalation in the Ukraine war. While Russian drones were shot down over Poland, Left Party leader Jan van Aken warned against an uncontrollable escalation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russian drones were shot down over Poland - the first time missiles have entered NATO territory.

Jan van Aken warned of an escalation on "Markus Lanz" and described German ground troops in Ukraine as "completely unthinkable".

The show also saw a heated debate about Germany's asylum policy. Show more

Russia has crossed another line in the war against Ukraine: As the Polish head of government Donald Tusk confirmed, Russian drones were shot down over Polish territory. This is the first time that Russian missiles have penetrated NATO territory. While Tusk saw this as a "provocation of major proportions" on Putin's part, US President Donald Trump was surprisingly taciturn in his response to the latest incidents. ZDF correspondent Elmar Thevessen also admitted on "Markus Lanz" on Thursday evening that Trump had "made no attempt whatsoever" to "draw a red line" or "make a clear announcement".

The US expert therefore clarified: "This shows to a certain extent what many critics are also saying (...): The Europeans need to realize that Donald Trump is not really a reliable partner within NATO, on whom you can't rely one hundred percent in case of doubt, in case of attack." The correspondent added that Trump was "ultimately (...) about doing business".

For the US president, "the immediate economic interests" are more important in case of doubt "than perhaps the strategic interest of protecting Europe. And this means that he is not prepared to exert pressure on Vladimir Putin". A statement that dismayed journalist Sabine Adler, because: "The signal is devastating." Markus Lanz also spoke of "a very dangerous situation" and noted: "You get the feeling that he is not really behind NATO." Left Party leader Jan van Aken was not surprised by this: "Trump has shown for months that he is more Team Putin." According to van Aken, Putin therefore knows that in Trump he has "more of a colleague" than "an opponent".

Jan van Aken fears: "If you do nothing, the next attack will come"

Despite the precarious situation, the left-wing politician warned against too harsh a reaction from NATO: "If NATO strikes back now with the same means, then within a few days we will have a build-up that no one will be able to control." Jan van Aken went on to warn: "The danger of escalation is huge." However, doing nothing is "also a huge problem", as the politician admitted: "If you do nothing now, then the next attack will come, which will go a little further."

On "Markus Lanz", Left Party leader Jan van Aken explained why German ground troops in Ukraine would be "a no-go" for him. ZDF

This in turn prompted Markus Lanz to address the debate about German ground troops in Ukraine. While Sabine Adler made it clear that the debate needed to be held "urgently", Jan van Aken took a different view. He spoke out firmly against the deployment of German ground troops and said: "For me, the whole debate about security guarantees has taken a completely wrong turn." The leader of the Left Party added emphatically that he found it "completely unthinkable" that soldiers from NATO states would "get involved in the hot war" before a ceasefire in Ukraine.

According to van Aken, this would mean "a risk of escalation", "which no one has under control". Instead, the Left Party leader advocated a three-stage approach: "First the negotiations, then the ceasefire and then a security guarantee!" The politician added energetically: "We finally need Putin at the negotiating table - and if it only works with China, then it only works with China. Why don't we finally do that?"

"Not a sustainable country of objection": expert settles accounts with the German asylum system

Jan van Aken also intervened in the debate with similar emotion when it came to German migration policy. While migration researcher Ruud Koopmans repeatedly criticized the dysfunctionality of the asylum system, the leader of the Left Party blurted out: "What really offends me is that you make such sweeping generalizations about it!" He criticized the fact that refugees are often unable to gain a foothold in the job market after arriving in Germany: "That's completely absurd!"

In the debate with Markus Lanz, Jan van Aken reacted with concern to the drone incident in Poland. ZDF

However, Ruud Koopmans promptly countered and said: "Almost every Syrian in Germany is allowed to work - and you know that!" Markus Lanz also reacted skeptically to van Aken's statements and explained that refugees also have a "duty to bring". However, the Left Party leader seemed to take offense at the expression: "You're acting as if the Syrians who come here don't want to work. That's not the case at all. (...) They are hungry to work here!"

Migration researcher Ruud Koopmans did not want to leave this uncommented either. He said: "In recent decades, more and more people have come here who don't integrate well into the labor market and who don't contribute to the social security system - and who, above all, cost something and thus of course make the sustainability of the welfare state (...) more difficult."

Koopmans continued: "It is not right in an immigration society if more than half of the recipients of citizens' benefits have a migration background. That is not a sustainable immigration country! (...) That is the dysfunctionality of the system we have."