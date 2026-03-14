A police patrol noticed the bus in Karlsruhe - over 100 kilometers from the place of departure. (archive picture) Keystone

A 15-year-old stole a public bus in Wiesbaden and drove it 130 kilometers to Karlsruhe - to take his girlfriend to school. The police are now investigating.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 15-year-old stole a public bus in Wiesbaden in the German state of Hesse. He drove it around 130 kilometers to Karlsruhe in Baden-Württemberg to take his girlfriend to school, according to the police.

According to the police, the teenager stole the bus from the premises of a transport company early on Friday morning. He had opened the vehicle without force and set it in motion with a master key.

"We don't yet know how he got the key and why he was able to drive the bus so well," said a police spokeswoman. It is also unclear why he took his 14-year-old girlfriend to school in this unusual - and unauthorized - way.

Bus remained undamaged

The absence of the bus, which had just been refueled during the night, was noticed at around 6:00 in the morning. "As it was initially assumed that a bus driver was driving the wrong bus, the incident was not reported to the police until around midday." Investigations then led to Karlsruhe - where a police patrol noticed the bus at midday. Shortly beforehand, the 15-year-old had collected his girlfriend.

The teenager is now facing charges of theft and driving without a license. The police handed him over to his legal guardians. The bus remained undamaged.