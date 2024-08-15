An accident occurred in Welzheim in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday evening: a 15-year-old boy was killed by a lightning strike. This was reported by thenewspaper "Zeitungsverlag Waiblingen" with reference to the police.
The teenager is said to have been standing under a tree when he was struck by lightning. A friend of the same age who was with him suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The incident is said to have taken place in a field near a model airplane site, according to reports. Out of consideration for the victim's relatives, the police are withholding further details.