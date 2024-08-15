The lightning struck a tree. (symbolic image) Patrick Pleul/dpa

A teenager was struck by lightning and killed in Germany on Wednesday evening. His friend suffered serious injuries.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teenager was struck and killed by lightning in Germany on Wednesday evening.

His friend suffered serious injuries. Show more

An accident occurred in Welzheim in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday evening: a 15-year-old boy was killed by a lightning strike. This was reported by thenewspaper "Zeitungsverlag Waiblingen" with reference to the police.

The teenager is said to have been standing under a tree when he was struck by lightning. A friend of the same age who was with him suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The incident is said to have taken place in a field near a model airplane site, according to reports. Out of consideration for the victim's relatives, the police are withholding further details.