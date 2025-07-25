A teenager (16) drove a bus for several nights. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

A 16-year-old stole a parked post bus in Enns several times and drove it through Upper Austria at night. The bus driver finally caught the teenager together with the police.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 16-year-old stole a parked Postbus in Enns several times and drove it hundreds of kilometers through Upper Austria at night.

The bus driver discovered the misuse, pursued the teenager and caught him together with the police in Steyr.

The teenager will now be charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and other offences. Show more

A 16-year-old teenager stole a parked post bus in the Austrian town of Enns several times and drove it through the Upper Austrian region.

As reported by the Austrian news agency APA, the teenager covered hundreds of kilometers over several nights. The fuel consumption and "improper driving style" resulted in material damage amounting to several thousand euros.

The case came to light when the bus driver noticed that his vehicle, which he always parks in Enns during rest periods, had been put into operation without authorization.

Teenager was driving with a friend

On Tuesday, the driver reported the incident to the police. Two days later, the bus disappeared again - this time the driver took up the chase himself and called the police on the way, as reported by APA.

The bus finally stopped at a bus stop in Steyr. The owner got on and took the keys from the teenager, whereupon the police intervened and arrested the 16-year-old.

According to the police, the teenager was not traveling alone on at least one of the journeys, but had a friend with him. He will now be charged with multiple unauthorized use of vehicles and several administrative offences.

