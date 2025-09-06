Matteo Paz discovered millions of new space objects caltech.edu

A teenager from California has used artificial intelligence to identify 1.5 million previously unknown celestial objects. Today he is already working as a paid researcher at Caltech.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Californian Matteo Paz used AI to analyze data from the Neowise space telescope.

In the process, he discovered more than 1.5 million previously unknown objects such as quasars and supernovae.

Paz now works as a research assistant at Caltech and trains new students. Show more

18-year-old Matteo Paz is astounding the international scientific community: with the help of an artificial intelligence system he developed himself, the student at Caltech's Planet Finder Academy has tracked down over 1.5 million unknown objects in space.

His work began in 2022 under the guidance of astronomer Davy Kirkpatrick. It was based on data from the Neowise mission, which was originally intended to track down asteroids but delivered huge amounts of infrared information over ten years.

Paz brought together theoretical mathematics, programming and time domain analysis to develop a model that can detect variations in light patterns. "The model showed promising results almost immediately," says Kirkpatrick. Quasars, binary star systems and supernovae were discovered, as the "DailyGalaxy" platform reports.

From student to researcher

It took Paz just six weeks to get the AI up and running. Today, he is a paid research assistant at Caltech, where he continues to refine the method and also trains other students. "I have mapped the invisible," says the young researcher, describing his work.

According to Paz, the potential goes beyond astronomy: his method could also be used in areas such as finance or environmental monitoring.

Another example shows that tech talent is in high demand: according to "DailyGalaxy", Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg offered 24-year-old AI specialist Matt Deitke a salary package of around 250 million dollars - 100 million in the first year alone. "When computer scientists are paid like professional athletes, we have reached the pinnacle of 'revenge of the nerds'", commented economist David Autor.