A 14-year-old Norwegian has been picked up by the police for the third time in six months for driving a stolen bus. The authorities confirmed this to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
On Sunday, several road users reported a teenager at the wheel of a bus near Grimstad in southern Norway. According to police, the vehicle had previously been stolen in Oslo and was later stopped in Kristiansand - around 300 kilometers from the scene of the crime. "It was a long drive, but the bus was empty," a police officer told NRK.
A month ago, the same teenager is said to have stolen a bus in the Oslo area and driven it all the way to Sweden. Back then, the Swedish police were able to stop him before he reached Gothenburg thanks to GPS tracking.
No injuries
According to reports, the boy had also previously stolen a bus in the Stavanger region and returned it himself several hours later.
The Norwegian police emphasize that they are taking the incidents "very seriously". However, the authorities did not provide any information on a possible motive. The social services were called in again. Despite the risky journeys, no one was injured in any of the cases and there were no passengers on the stolen buses.