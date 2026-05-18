The 14-year-old had already stolen two other buses before his most recent joyride. This picture is from his arrest in April after driving all the way to Sweden. P4 Väst

A 14-year-old Norwegian is making headlines with bus thefts. A month ago, the teenager had already driven all the way to Sweden in a stolen bus. Now he has been picked up by the police again.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 14-year-old Norwegian has been caught driving a stolen bus for the third time in six months.

Most recently, he drove around 300 kilometers from Oslo to Kristiansand.

Despite the risky journeys, there were no injuries. Show more

A 14-year-old Norwegian has been picked up by the police for the third time in six months for driving a stolen bus. The authorities confirmed this to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

On Sunday, several road users reported a teenager at the wheel of a bus near Grimstad in southern Norway. According to police, the vehicle had previously been stolen in Oslo and was later stopped in Kristiansand - around 300 kilometers from the scene of the crime. "It was a long drive, but the bus was empty," a police officer told NRK.

A month ago, the same teenager is said to have stolen a bus in the Oslo area and driven it all the way to Sweden. Back then, the Swedish police were able to stop him before he reached Gothenburg thanks to GPS tracking.

No injuries

According to reports, the boy had also previously stolen a bus in the Stavanger region and returned it himself several hours later.

The Norwegian police emphasize that they are taking the incidents "very seriously". However, the authorities did not provide any information on a possible motive. The social services were called in again. Despite the risky journeys, no one was injured in any of the cases and there were no passengers on the stolen buses.

Video from the department