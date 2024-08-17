The fire department in Dortmund (Germany) had to rescue a teenager from an unusual predicament. The young man was trapped in the compartment of a shipping company's packing station, as the fire department reported on Saturday night. He was unable to free himself. "Fortunately, the teenager was in good health and had something to drink with him," it said in a press release.
Firefighters opened the parcel compartment with a special battery-powered rescue device, it added. The operation only took a few minutes. The fire department was also puzzled by the background. "It is unclear whether the teenager wanted to hide or send himself," she explained.