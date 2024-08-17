  1. Residential Customers
Rescue with special equipment Teenager stuck in parcel station - fire department has to move out

Sven Ziegler

17.8.2024

The teenager had to be freed from one of these parcel stations. (symbolic image)
The teenager had to be freed from one of these parcel stations. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

In Dortmund, the fire department had to respond to a special operation last night. A teenager was trapped in the compartment of a parcel station.

17.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A teenager got into an unusual predicament in Germany.
  • He was trapped in the compartment of a packing station.
  • Firefighters opened the parcel compartment with a special battery-powered rescue device.
Show more

The fire department in Dortmund (Germany) had to rescue a teenager from an unusual predicament. The young man was trapped in the compartment of a shipping company's packing station, as the fire department reported on Saturday night. He was unable to free himself. "Fortunately, the teenager was in good health and had something to drink with him," it said in a press release.

Firefighters opened the parcel compartment with a special battery-powered rescue device, it added. The operation only took a few minutes. The fire department was also puzzled by the background. "It is unclear whether the teenager wanted to hide or send himself," she explained.