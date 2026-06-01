For the passengers on a United Airlines flight to Majorca, their journey came to an unexpected end on Saturday.
The plane had taken off from Newark near New York bound for Palma de Mallorca and had already been over the Atlantic for around an hour and a half when the crew repeatedly asked the passengers to switch off all Bluetooth connections. Otherwise the plane would have to turn back.
Distress signal over the Atlantic
Apparently, at least two Bluetooth signals remained active. The cockpit crew then decided to return to Newark. The crew also transmitted transponder code 7700, the international distress signal for emergency and dangerous situations.
Only later did it emerge that there was apparently no technical problem or explosive device behind the alarm. According to reports, a 16-year-old changed the name of his Bluetooth speaker to "BOMB". This made the signal visible on other devices in the cabin.
Passengers had to leave the plane
After landing safely, the plane was met by police and federal authorities. Passengers only had to leave the plane with their passports and cell phones and then go through security again.
The crew classified the incident as a potential threat to flight safety. According to eyewitnesses, the passengers were given a final deadline to switch off the devices in question before turning back.