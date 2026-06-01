The plane had to turn back over the Atlantic. (symbolic image) Ted S. Warren/AP/dpa

A flight from New York to Mallorca had to turn back over the Atlantic. This was apparently caused by a teenager who had renamed his Bluetooth speaker "BOMB", triggering a security alert.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A United Airlines plane was returning to New York on its way to Mallorca.

The trigger was a device name visible via Bluetooth with the word "BOMB".

The authorities checked the plane after landing but found no danger. Show more

For the passengers on a United Airlines flight to Majorca, their journey came to an unexpected end on Saturday.

The plane had taken off from Newark near New York bound for Palma de Mallorca and had already been over the Atlantic for around an hour and a half when the crew repeatedly asked the passengers to switch off all Bluetooth connections. Otherwise the plane would have to turn back.

Distress signal over the Atlantic

Apparently, at least two Bluetooth signals remained active. The cockpit crew then decided to return to Newark. The crew also transmitted transponder code 7700, the international distress signal for emergency and dangerous situations.

Only later did it emerge that there was apparently no technical problem or explosive device behind the alarm. According to reports, a 16-year-old changed the name of his Bluetooth speaker to "BOMB". This made the signal visible on other devices in the cabin.

Passengers had to leave the plane

After landing safely, the plane was met by police and federal authorities. Passengers only had to leave the plane with their passports and cell phones and then go through security again.

The crew classified the incident as a potential threat to flight safety. According to eyewitnesses, the passengers were given a final deadline to switch off the devices in question before turning back.