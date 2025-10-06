A group of teenagers allegedly raped a teacher - now the young men are on trial. dpa

A group of teenagers in Austria allegedly raped a teacher and put her under massive pressure. Now the young men are on trial.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seven teenagers are on trial in Vienna for rape, sexual assault, blackmail and arson.

The victim is an almost 30-year-old teacher who had consensual sex with one of her ex-pupils.

The case has sparked a discussion in Austria about tightening up sexual criminal law. Show more

Seven young people are on trial in Vienna for rape, sexual assault and blackmailing a teacher. They are also accused of stealing from the young woman several times and setting fire to her apartment, as the public prosecutor explained at the beginning of the trial at the Vienna Regional Court. The members of the group, aged between 14 and 17, are said to have committed the crimes in varying combinations.

The trial is scheduled to last until October 20. It is taking place against the backdrop of a political debate about a possible tightening of sexual criminal law in Austria, after ten young people were surprisingly acquitted of charges of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl at the end of September.

From consensual sex to alleged blackmail

The starting point of the series of alleged crimes was a consensual sexual relationship between the almost 30-year-old woman and a former pupil that began in April 2024, as the public prosecutor reported. As the teenager was already over 14 years old at the time, the teacher was not liable to prosecution.

From May 2024, the teenager visited his ex-teacher with friends who, according to the woman, presented themselves as members of a criminal gang and intimidated her. During later visits, some of the accused had consumed drugs with the teacher, with the young people taking advantage of the woman's condition and sexually abusing her, the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the youths threatened the woman to tell the principal of her school about sex and drug parties. They had put pressure on the teacher to pay for food, drinks, cab rides and tobacco. Money was also stolen. According to fire investigators, a fire was set in her apartment last January when the woman was abroad.

No guilty pleas to sexual allegations

The young people's defense lawyers denied that abuse had taken place and spoke of consensual sexual acts. The defendants only partially pleaded guilty to the thefts, the drugs and the fire.