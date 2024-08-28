The chat service founded by Durow defends itself against the accusations. Tatan Syuflana/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Following his surprise arrest in France on Saturday, Telegram founder Durow has been released on bond. Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against him.

Telegram founder Pawel Durow has been released on bond after being arrested in France on Saturday.

A preliminary investigation has been opened against Durov on suspicion of, among other things, insufficient cooperation with authorities in criminal investigations and aiding and abetting criminal offenses.

Durow will be placed under judicial supervision. The Telegram founder must also post bail of five million euros, report to the police twice a week and is not allowed to leave France. Show more

Following his arrest in France and interrogation by an investigating judge, Telegram founder Pawel Durow has been released on bail. The Paris public prosecutor's office announced in the evening that preliminary proceedings had been initiated against Durov on suspicion of insufficient cooperation with authorities in criminal investigations and aiding and abetting criminal offenses, among other things.

Durow was also placed under judicial supervision. The Telegram founder must post bail of five million euros, report to the police twice a week and is not allowed to leave France, the public prosecutor's office added.

Telegram founder accused of lack of cooperation in investigations

According to the public prosecutor's office, preliminary investigations into Durow have been underway for some time. The suspicion is that he is complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses in connection with child abuse due to a lack of intervention at Telegram and insufficient cooperation with authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures.

The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities. Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris on Saturday evening.

Durov faces up to ten years in prison

The investigation against Durov may ultimately lead to a criminal trial if the investigators find sufficient evidence against the accused. Otherwise, the proceedings can be dropped. According to the public prosecutor's office, Durow could face up to ten years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros for the accusation of aiding and abetting illegal transactions with the chat service alone.

Telegram defended itself against the accusations. The company stated that it complied with all applicable rules. Durow "has nothing to hide". Furthermore, it is "absurd" to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.

Telegram has long been accused of not taking sufficient action against hate speech and other illegal activities. The company itself emphasizes that this is within "the standards of the industry".

