Temperatures in Switzerland continue to climb and exceeded the 36-degree mark in some places on Monday. It was hottest in northwestern Switzerland, the Valais, and along Lake Geneva.

During the current heat wave, only a dip in the water offers relief. However, not all bodies of water are cool anymore. (File photo)

According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), a temperature of 36.2 degrees was recorded in Basel-Binningen at 5:00 p.m. At the same time, it was 35.9 degrees in Evionnaz in the Lower Valais and 35.3 degrees in Geneva-Cointrin.

The private Zurich-based weather service Meteonews even recorded 36.6 degrees in Basel-Binningen at 4:40 p.m. and 36.1 degrees in Neuchâtel, Wynau in the canton of Bern, and Sion. In addition, new June records were set in various locations, including Payerne and Nyon in Vaud, with 36.1 and 35.3 degrees, respectively.

MeteoSwiss reported several new June records to the Keystone-SDA news agency that evening: 36.1 degrees in Wynau and Payerne, 35.9 degrees again in Visp (VS), 35.5 degrees in Puy (VD), 35.4 degrees in Nyon, and 34.5 degrees in Bern-Zollikofen.