A woman cools off in Spain. KEYSTONE

Europe is currently experiencing an extreme heatwave: Temperatures are climbing to record levels in numerous countries, and in many places it remains unusually warm even at night.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Large parts of Europe are currently experiencing an extreme heatwave with temperatures often exceeding 35 degrees.

Nights remain hot, and in Italy outdoor work is banned due to the heat.

Some people have already died from the heat. Show more

It is not only in Switzerland that it is getting hotter than 30 degrees today, temperatures are also rising in other European countries.

"You simply can't get used to the heat that has been hitting France for several days and nights", writes the newspaper "Le Parisien".

On Tuesday evening, at 10 p.m., the temperature in Paris was still over 30 degrees. The nights brought little relief: the temperatures forecast by Meteo France were still between 20 and 23 degrees on Tuesday night. In Paris, it was already 25 degrees at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Two people have died in the current heatwave in France. There have been two deaths following heat-related complaints, said French Environment Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher. More than 300 people had received emergency care from the rescue services. The minister did not give any further details for the time being.

"June 2025 will be the second hottest June since measurements began, after June 2003," continued Pannier-Runacher.

Temperatures of up to 39 degrees are also expected on Wednesday. Schools will remain closed in some places as a precaution. Thursday promises some cooling.

A man in Italy takes a break in the shade. KEYSTONE

Records are being broken in Germany

The current heat situation in Germany is no different. The first record temperatures were already set on Tuesday: in Kitzingen, Bavaria, it was 37.8 degrees, the warmest it has been this year.

On Wednesday, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting 34 to 38 degrees in large parts of the country - in the south of the republic it is likely to get even hotter.

The previous annual high from Kitzingen could also be broken, a weather service spokesperson told Der Spiegel: "It may well be that we get close to 40 degrees locally."

Temperatures of up to 39 degrees are expected in Berlin and Brandenburg. It will be 35 degrees in Hamburg and 38 degrees in Cologne. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Thursday, but will rise again at the weekend.

Strict measures have been taken in Italy

Italy is also currently suffering from a heatwave with temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius across the country. In some regions, especially in the south - including Lazio, Calabria, Sicily, Campania and Apulia - the thermometer is even climbing up to 40 degrees. Almost twenty cities have therefore declared a state of alert.

In Spain, it is set to reach 38 degrees in Madrid on Wednesday. KEYSTONE

Several regions have taken strict measures to better protect workers who are particularly exposed to the sun. In Lombardy, Abruzzo, Sardinia, Calabria, Sicily, Umbria, Tuscany, Campania, Puglia and Emilia-Romagna, for example, it is forbidden to work outside between 12.00 and 16.30 on particularly hot days.

In Bologna, a man is said to have died as a result of the heat. He had been working as a construction worker on a building site, according to Italian media.

Two fatalities in a fire in Spain

It also got hot in Spain on Wednesday. Madrid already recorded 27 degrees at 10 o'clock in the morning. Temperatures in the city are also expected to rise to 38 degrees today. According to "MeteoNews", it is set to reach 33 degrees in Barcelona.

During the current heatwave in Spain, two people have died in a massive fire in farmland and scrubland. The bodies of a farmer and one of his employees were found by the fire department during fire-fighting operations in the Torrefeta area near the town of Coscó in Catalonia, the regional government announced. They had been trapped in their vehicle by the flames and had made an emergency call.