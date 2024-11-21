Boris Becker mourns the death of his mother Elvira. Here on the red carpet at the 2019 Radio Regenbogen Award ceremony at Europa-Park Rust. imago images/Eventpress

One day before his birthday, tennis legend Boris Becker had to cope with the loss of his mother Elvira. Elvira Becker turned 89 years old.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker mourns the loss of his mother Elvira, who died in her apartment in Leimen, Germany, one day before his birthday at the age of 89.

Elvira Becker was an important pillar in Boris Becker's life, accompanying him through successes such as his Wimbledon victory in 1985 and difficult times such as his imprisonment in 2022.

Despite health problems, the bond remained strong; most recently, Boris lovingly honored her on Mother's Day and sent her wedding photos by courier. Show more

Boris Becker is facing a heavy loss: his mother Elvira has passed away at the age of 89, just one day before his birthday.

The news reached him in Milan, where he lives with his wife Lilian. Elvira Becker was found lifeless in her apartment in Leimen, Baden-Württemberg, reports "bild.de".

Boris Becker's lawyer, Oliver Moser, confirmed the death of Elvira Becker and explained that Boris was in deep mourning.

The close bond between Boris and his mother was well known. He had visited her for Mother's Day in May and celebrated with loving words on Instagram.

Elvira Becker always supported her son

Elvira Becker was a constant support in her son's life, even in difficult times. She was by his side when he won his first Wimbledon in 1985, and she stood by him when he was in a British prison in 2022 for bankruptcy offenses.

Despite health problems that prevented her from attending Boris' wedding in Portofino in September, Elvira was delighted with the wedding photos and a video that her son sent her by courier. These memories of her son's wedding were of great importance to her.

