Elvira Becker was a constant support in her son's life, even in difficult times. She was by his side when he won his first Wimbledon in 1985, and she stood by him when he was in a British prison in 2022 for bankruptcy offenses.
Despite health problems that prevented her from attending Boris' wedding in Portofino in September, Elvira was delighted with the wedding photos and a video that her son sent her by courier. These memories of her son's wedding were of great importance to her.
This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.