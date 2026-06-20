No time? blue News summarizes for you Tens of thousands of people marched at Zurich Pride under the slogan “Protect queer youth—Access creates a future” to advocate for the rights of queer youth

For the first time, the parade wound its way down Bahnhofstrasse, accompanied by prominent participants such as Campino and political representatives.

The traditional Pride Festival was canceled after several major companies reduced or ended their sponsorship

Under the slogan “Protect queer youth – Access creates a future,” tens of thousands of people marched in Zurich on Saturday. For the first time, the colorful procession made its way down Bahnhofstrasse.

“You belong in the heart of Zurich,” said the new mayor, Raphael Golta, at the start of Pride. By 1:30 p.m., numerous demonstrators had already gathered. Among the participants was Campino, the lead singer of the band “Die Toten Hosen,” who mingled cheerfully with the crowd as the marchers set off. Former Mayor Corine Mauch and former SP City Council member André Odermatt also joined the march.

They took Golta’s words to heart and brought Bahnhofstrasse to life with loud music and a lively atmosphere. Soap bubbles rose into the cloudless sky, while participants shielded themselves from the sun with colorful umbrellas and tried to fan themselves with rainbow-colored fans to create a cool breeze.

The route ended at Landiwiese. There, more speeches were scheduled for the conclusion of the demonstration, including one by AL cantonal council member David Garcia Nuñez.

No festival due to lack of sponsors

This year, with their slogan “Protect queer youth – Access creates a future,” the demonstrators are putting young people at the center. They are demanding access to safe spaces, support, information, and non-discriminatory healthcare for them.

The parade is always the highlight of Pride. In addition to the parade, there have traditionally been parties in the evening. However, the festival—which was also part of the Pride program—was canceled in advance this year.

The Zurich Pride Festival association decided back in February that the two-day festival surrounding the queer parade would not take place. The trigger was the fact that many large companies had recently reduced or completely withdrawn their sponsorship of Pride.

The organizers intend to use this hiatus for a strategic realignment, as the association announced. Zurich Pride has been around for over 30 years. It is considered the most significant LGBTQIA+ event in Switzerland.